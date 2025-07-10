NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 10: VAHDAM® India, a leading homegrown wellness brand bringing India's finest teas, herbs, and botanicals to the global stage, has been honored as one of India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2025, securing an impressive Rank 17. The company has also been recognized among India's Best Workplaces™ in FMCG 2025 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

This prestigious certification underscores VAHDAM® India's deep-rooted commitment to fostering a progressive, people-first workplace culture. With a focus on empowering employees through continuous learning, leadership development, and a culture of transparency, the company continues to set benchmarks in employee experience and organizational excellence.

The company's Trust Index score has risen significantly from 85 in 2023 to an impressive 94 in 2025 reflecting the growing confidence and satisfaction among its workforce.

In line with the evolving business landscape, VAHDAM® is actively embracing advanced technologies such as AI, ensuring all functions and teams are equipped with the right tools and training to stay ahead of the curve.

Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India, said, "This recognition is a testament to the incredible people who power VAHDAM®. From the very beginning, we've believed that building a truly global brand from India is only possible with a team that feels valued, inspired, and empowered. Our culture reflects our core values entrepreneurial spirit, transparency, and a strong sense of purpose. As we scale, we're also investing in future-ready capabilities, embracing technologies like AI to drive innovation and efficiency across the board. This milestone motivates us to raise the bar even higher."

Kalpesh Tiwari, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), VAHDAM® India, added, "We're honored to be counted among India's top workplaces. At VAHDAM®, our culture is built on collaboration, accountability, and continuous growth. We're not only focused on building strong people practices but also on future-proofing our workforce by actively upskilling teams in areas like AI and digital tools. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a space where individuals thrive both personally and professionally."

The certification comes as part of a rigorous evaluation conducted by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, which identifies organizations that create exceptional employee experiences through trust, pride, and camaraderie.

VAHDAM® India has been consistently praised by its employees for its inclusive leadership, dynamic work environment, and innovative approach to business all of which have contributed to a culture of creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, VAHDAM® India is on a mission to build a homegrown Indian brand for the world. With direct sourcing from farms and estates across India, in-house manufacturing at its 100,000 sq. ft. BRC Certified facility, and strong distribution in key global markets like the USA, Canada, and Europe, VAHDAM® has grown into a leading global wellness brand.

Backed by strong customer love and organic endorsements from global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, and Martha Stewart, VAHDAM® has raised over 290 crores in funding. It is a Certified Plastic Neutral and Climate Neutral brand and contributes 1% of its revenue to support the education of tea growers' children.

Learn more at www.vahdam.com | Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor