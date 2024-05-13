Vaidya Spaces Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai's Real Estate Developer, sets eyes on over Rs 1,000 crore investments for projects at prime locations across Mumbai

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 13: Mumbai's Developer, Vaidya Spaces Pvt Ltd, (www.vaidyaspaces.com), one of the leading developers in Mumbai, has outlaid major investment plans of Rs 1,000 crore for their upcoming residential and commercial projects at prime locations across Mumbai.

Having delivered multi-acre premium residential projects and townships, their major focus would continue to be on large society redevelopment projects in prime areas of Mumbai, which has been their forte since 1979.

This way, Developer Vaidya Spaces has announced a year of significant milestones, commitment and continued growth in the Mumbai real estate space.

Among their key USPs,

* Vaidya Spaces displays an impressive 100 per cent track record of on-time delivery of all its projects till date making it the developer-of-choice across every segment in the realty space.

* While being committed to excellence in building developments since last 45 years, Vaidya Spaces has no complaints registered under MahaRERA till date, which further highlights their level of commitment to the development of any project setting a benchmark in real estate.

Moreover, the company believes that one of the corner stone of their success in redevelopment projects is the accessibility of their management team to purchasers and members of society to promptly address any of their queries in the quickest possible way.

Jayant Vaidya, Director, Vaidya Spaces, says, "Our proven track record has been to deliver on-time and every time of what has been committed. Particularly, in a society redevelopment project, it is all the more important to empathise with the human aspects and emotions when the existing members of society leave their hard-earned homes and entrust the developer with the responsibility of delivering new homes. It's then our moral responsibility to live up to their expectations."

The company has proven its mettle through the development of some of its past projects including one of the largest residential projects in Andheri east, Mumbai comprising 300-plus flats, which was successfully delivered, enduring the two cycles of the Covid-19 pandemic and remarkably completed the 2 acres project six months before the RERA completion timeline for the project.

Helmed by Architect Jayant Vaidya and Architect Sadhana Vaidya, who are professionals with strong domain expertise. Director of Vaidya Spaces, Jayant Vaidya has also held prestigious positions as government nominee on several committees such as Heritage Committee, SRA and Mumbai High Rise Committee Study Group, among others.

The next leadership of Vaidya Spaces is a young and dynamic team comprising the fifth generation of architects and engineers who have successfully delivered technically challenging projects across Mumbai, one such includes an educational institute in Mumbai with a basement that was constructed below sea level while managing the tides, along the coastline of Mumbai.

COO of Vaidya Spaces, Architect Anuja Vaidya Upponi, says "We have large shoes to fill in, but we are always confident to deliver on our commitments considering the goodwill we have garnered over the years, which is driven by our technical competence and our financial commitment to deliver time bound projects."

Vaidya West World: A new commercial and residential landmark along the Western Express Highway, Andheri - Vile Parle

As one of the largest ongoing and new projects in Andheri east with four towers at the prime location of Western Express Highway (WEH) Andheri-Vile Parle, Vaidya West World by Vaidya Spaces is set to enhance the Commercial property & Residential skyline with an unbeatable connectivity and amenities.

https://vaidyawestworld.com/?utm_source=timesofindia

Spread over 1.5+ acres, Vaidya West World - Symphony, Harmony & Serenity comprises of luxury residential 1 BHK, 2 BHK & 3 BHK flats in Andheri with balcony with amenities and a large commercial complex with a futuristic design in One Aeropolis.

The upcoming One Aeropolis is a Grade A Platinum business complex with state-of-art commercial amenities. This premium commercial property in Mumbai is impeccably located right at the confluence of Andheri Western Express Highway and Gokhale Bridge, thus providing an unmatched east-west access.

With the plot offering a huge frontage of over 280 ft on the main Andheri East-West connect road and a double height 5-star entrance lobby, Vaidya One Aeropolis reaffirms the grandness of the project. Each floor plate of more than 10,500 sq. ft. with double glazed glass facade, landscaped garden, sky lounge and automated traffic management, it would set a benchmark in commercial development.

This upcoming commercial cum residential project in Andheri overlooking Western Express Highway with uninterrupted city view would stand out as it offers 10 mins drive to Mumbai International Airport and walking distance to Metro and railway stations thus making the daily commute a breeze.

Nestled in a strategic business enclave with proximity to corporate giants such as Hindustan Unilever, Bisleri, Glenmark and P&G, One Aeropolis is to be a stand-out futuristic building design by developers Vaidya Spaces and is poised to add a whole new paradigm to the commercial property landscape in Andheri -Vile Parle.

Vaidya Spaces Pvt Ltd (VSPL): Building on a rich legacy of over 100 years

The company's rich legacy dates back to 1903 when Indian engineer Sitaram Khanderao Vaidya was one of the resident architects of the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, now standing as the epitome of Vaidya Heritage.

Through its journey of 93 years (since 1931) of architecture practice and 45 years (since 1979) in the realty space, Vaidya Spaces as a builder has been instrumental in changing the face of the realty landscape through its strong domain and technical expertise having delivered townships and projects of over 45 acres.

Vaidya Spaces www.vaidyaspaces.com as a builder believes in contributing meaningfully towards the development of Mumbai while shaping the future of the real estate sector. With a legacy spanning over 100 years, its journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a deep-rooted commitment to delivering value to its customers and communities at large.

Despite the challenges in the real estate industry, Vaidya Spaces remains resilient, adaptive and committed to an impressive growth trajectory based on their upcoming projects and investment plans.

For details, contact: +91 97029 69444, www.VaidyaSpaces.com

Vaidya Spaces VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Wuc-stiPoSU

Vaidya West World: https://youtu.be/uN0u8Kd02IQ

Vaidya Spaces: https://www.vaidyaspaces.com

Architect Jayant Vaidya https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/govt-names-new-heritage-committee/articleshow/3446695.cms

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor