VakilAI Unveils Groundbreaking AI Legal Companion for Lawyers and Law Firms

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 1: In an era where time is of the essence, VakilAI emerges as a beacon of innovation, transforming the legal landscape with its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology. Patodia Infotech Private Limited proudly announces the launch of VakilAI, an AI-powered platform designed to empower lawyers and law firms with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.

A New Dawn for Legal Practice

VakilAI is not just a tool; it's a revolution. It's the culmination of meticulous research and development aimed at addressing the intricate needs of the legal profession. With VakilAI, legal practitioners can now navigate the complexities of the law with an AI companion that works tirelessly to streamline their workload.

The founders of VakilAI believes that time is one of the most valuable assets in personal life. Effective time management enables individuals to prioritize tasks, achieve goals, increase productivity and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Recognizing the importance of time, VakilAI helps in reducing substantial time and efforts of the legal professionals putting in drafting legal documents and digging out relevant supporting judgment excerpts from Supreme court and High courts. Naveen Gupta, Co-Founder of VakilAI emphasises on the importance of work life balance for lawyers who are putting huge efforts and sacrificing their time in serving people. Legal professionals rather spend their valuable time and energy in planning and focus on crafting winning strategies.

New Criminal Acts

With the government's decision to replace the long-standing IPC, CRPC, and Indian Evidence Act with the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023, respectively, from 1st July 2024, lawyers across the country face the daunting task of adapting to these new legislations. The transition period will undoubtedly pose challenges in terms of quickly referring to and quoting these new laws.

In this context, VakilAI emerges as an indispensable tool for legal practitioners. This advanced legal software is designed to help lawyers navigate the complexities of the new criminal laws with ease and efficiency. Users can enter case details or keywords in simple English and receive relevant sections of the new criminal acts, along with paragraphs from pertinent Supreme Court and High Court judgments.

Endorsement from the Legal Fraternity

The Founder & CEO of Patodia Infotech, Panna Lal Patodia, and CMO Naveen Gupta, echo the sentiments of the current Chief Justice of India, advocating for the integration of AI in the Indian legal system. The Chief Justice praised India's strides in leveraging technology to modernize its judiciary, particularly through initiatives like the e-Courts project. "By reducing administrative burdens and automating routine tasks, e-Courts enhance the speed and efficiency of legal proceedings, ultimately improving access to justice for all citizens," Honourable Chief Justice of India Chandrachud said. He further emphasized the need to embrace the power of technology, describing AI in legal research as a "game-changer" that empowers legal professionals with unmatched efficiency and accuracy.

"The transformative potential of technology, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), in modernizing our judicial systems cannot be overstated," says Patodia. "VakilAI is our response to this clarion call, ensuring that lawyers are equipped with a robust AI assistant that not only enhances their capabilities but also aligns with the vision of our esteemed judiciary."

"VakilAI is a great initiative to modernize Indian legal system transforming manual exercises to AI workflow. Surprisingly results were amazing and therefore, it has now become an indispensable part of my legal practice'', said Neeraj Gupta, Advocate Supreme Court, High Court, Medical Negligence, Medico Legal & Criminal Cases.

"VakilAI is no less than a magic wand in the hands of a lawyer, in today's busy life where writing a petition along with appropriate and relevant Supreme Court & High Courts' judgments in a short time is considered a Herculean task, I really consider myself fortunate to have a tool like VakilAI, which would not only sharpen my practice, but it will also make me much more efficient than ever before'', said Ashish Singh, Advocate Supreme Court, New Delhi.

"Vakil AI offers effective use of AI in helping advocates and legal professionals in drafting petitions, agreements and providing relevant part of judgements suitable for the cases along with complete judgements also. It helps the advocates in effectively completing the work in lesser time frame.", said Gaurav Kaushal, Advocate, Founder & Lead Counsel- Fides Juris, New Delhi.

"VakilAI is a comprehensive repository of judicial judgments from 1950 to the present, featuring linked extracts relevant to current cases. This groundbreaking tool significantly reduces both time and costs associated with legal research, compliance, risk management, and innovation in legal practice.", said CA Ekta Khandelwal, Ekta Khandelwal & Associates, Bengaluru.

Tackling the Challenges of Manual Labour

The legal profession is no stranger to the burdens of manual labour. Hours spent on research, drafting, and case preparation can take a toll on both the professional and personal lives of lawyers. VakilAI addresses these challenges head-on, offering a suite of services that automate and refine the most time-consuming tasks.

Services at the Forefront of Legal Tech

VakilAI offers a comprehensive array of services, including:

* New Criminal Laws Search - Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

The legal landscape in India is on the brink of a significant transformation. The transition period will undoubtedly pose challenges in terms of quickly referring to and quoting these new laws. VakilAI provides a comprehensive and up-to-date information of the new criminal laws. Lawyers can access these laws instantly, ensuring they have the most current legal information at their fingertips.

* AI-Based Search Reports: Instantly access relevant filtered paragraphs from Supreme Court and High Courts judgments, complete with compact, balanced, or extensive summaries. This keyword and phrase-based inputs engine provide the desired judgments instantly for references.

* Advance Comprehensive Research: Comprehensive research module has been designed for complete case preparation where advocates receive detailed reports on constitutional articles, legal sections, defence strategies, and potential arguments within minutes.

* Petition and Legal Document Drafting: Generate drafts for all types of petitions and legal documents such as MOU, Merger Agreements, etc. with ease and high level of accuracy in minutes, supported by excerpts from pertinent judgments strengthening the case. This module eliminates the chances of re-editing and refining at many stages for final draft to a great extent.

* Interactive Judgment Chat: Engage in conversational queries to explore legal precedents with natural language processing instantly on the go.

The VakilAI Advantage

The benefits of VakilAI are manifold. Lawyers and law firms can expect:

* Time Efficiency with Precision: Reduces days and hours of work to minutes with AI-powered case research and drafting capabilities with a higher degree of accuracy which leads to efficient case strategy planning.

* Work Life Balance: Lawyers can now enjoy a perfect work life balance by using VakilAI which helps them to complete day to day task in lesser time with quality.

About VakilAI

VakilAI stands out by providing a comprehensive suite of AI-powered legal tools that streamline and enhance various legal tasks. It positions itself as an indispensable resource for modern legal practice in India, reflecting the significant potential of AI to transform the legal industry.

Contact:

1. Panna Lal Patodia - Founder & CEO, Patodia Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Email: panna@patodiainfo.com

2. Naveen Gupta - Co-Founder & CMO, Patodia Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Email: naveen@patodiainfo.com

Website: https://www.vakilai.in

VakilAI Introduction Video Link: https://vakilai.in/VakilAI.mp4

