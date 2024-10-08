Vakrangee launches its own Private Label Apparel products across its Kendra network

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Vakrangee proudly announces the sourcing and distribution of its own Private Label Apparel products under the e-commerce business category.

The Company has successfully launched the pilot phase in the apparel segment and would leverage the extensive network of Vakrangee Kendra outlets, including both Franchisee and Master Franchisee channels.

Upon the successful completion of this pilot, Vakrangee will scale the initiative to a pan-India level. Additionally, the Company has future plans to diversify into other consumer and retail product categories, thereby expanding our footprint in the broader market.

The newly launched collection encompasses a wide range of apparel designed for men, focusing on trendy, comfortable, and affordable clothing for all occasions. With this launch, the Company aims to cater to a diverse audience, offering high-quality fabrics, modern designs, and unmatched value.

Commenting on this partnership, Divya Nandwana, Chairperson of Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to introduce our private label offerings, which not only diversify our product portfolio but also reinforce our position as a key enabler in India's rural distribution ecosystem. By utilizing our robust Vakrangee Kendra platform, we can ensure the seamless availability of high-quality products to underserved markets, all while maintaining competitive and affordable pricing. This initiative aligns with Vakrangee's broader vision of providing comprehensive consumer and retail solutions, backed by an unparalleled distribution network and a deep commitment to customer-centric excellence."

Vakrangee Kendras are exclusive format outlets offering a comprehensive range of products and services across banking, insurance, ATM, assisted e-Commerce, e-Governance and Total Healthcare. The company will continue to add more products and services to offer the customers, a one-stop solution to all their needs. The company is aspiring to be the most trustworthy physical as well as online convenience store across India and positively moving towards Vakrangee Kendra's new brand philosophy of 'AB Poori Duniya Pados Mein'.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE)

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee has emerged as one of India's largest Last Mile Distribution Platform with a Physical as well as Digital Eco-system in place with a PAN INDIA Presence. We are delivering real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-Governance, e-Commerce (including Healthcare services) and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets and enabling Indians to benefit from financial, social and digital inclusion.

Vakrangee has emerged as the 'Go To Market Platform' for various Business verticals including Fintech and Digital platforms. The Assisted Digital Convenience stores (Physical Outlets) are called as 'Vakrangee Kendra' which acts as the 'One-stop shop' for availing various services and products and Digital platform is called as BharatEasy Mobile Super app.

