Valentina Securities: Shaping the Future of Finance with Innovative Services

New Delhi (India), December 28: In a strategic move towards diversification, Pune-based Valentina Industries Ltd has made headlines with its entry into the financial services sector through the establishment of Valentina Securities Pvt Ltd. This move positions Valentina Securities as the latest addition to the diverse portfolio of the Valentina group, which includes Santosh Bandal Construction, Valentina Pharmaceutical, Valentina Overseas LLP, Valentina FMCG Company, Valentina HealthCare Solutions, and Valentina Hospitality.

Valentina Industries Ltd, known for its presence in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, hospitality, housing development, and FMCG, is now making waves in the financial market. The birth of Valentina Securities marks a significant milestone as the company diversifies its interests, aligning with evolving market trends and expanding its footprint beyond traditional sectors.

Valentina Securities, the newly established investment arm of Valentina Industries, is not just entering the financial market; it is reshaping the landscape with a focus on providing real value for money to its clients. The company is gearing up to launch an Investment Awareness Program, a testament to its commitment to personalized financial guidance. The flagship brand Valyou promises a user-friendly and technologically advanced investment experience. An AI-Based Application, set to launch on both the Play Store and App Store by February, will offer tailor-made solutions by leveraging artificial intelligence to cater to the specific financial goals of individuals.

The founders of Valentina Industries, a team of visionaries with diverse expertise, are leading the charge into the financial sector. Dyaneshwar Chorghade, Founder Director; Santosh Bandal, Co-Founder Director known for dynamic leadership; Sandip Pawar, Co-Founder; Dr. Rasik Kadam, Independent Director (Finance); and Dr. Viraj Chodankar, (Independent Director) are integral to the company’s strategic direction.

Among the key figures at the helm of Valentina Securities are Dyaneshwar Choraghe, Founder Director and Co-Founder, owner of Phoenix Industries, and Santosh Bandal, Co-Founder Director, contributing entrepreneurial spirit and dynamic leadership. Positioned as a dynamic player in the financial services arena, Valentina Securities is a member of both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company is set to offer a range of financial services, including Equity Trading, Derivatives, Currency Trading, NRI Services, and Online Trading, with plans to venture into tthe Artificial intelligence segment.

With a strong focus on wealth creation and management, Valentina Securities aims to contribute significantly to India’s ambitious goal of becoming a 6 trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The commitment to innovative and client-centric financial services sets a new standard for excellence in the financial industry.

As Valentina Securities prepares to make its mark in the investment and finance market, the founders and team members express confidence that their wealth of experience and commitment to excellence will position Valentina Securities as a trusted partner in the financial success of their clients. This strategic move signals not only the company’s commitment to diversification but also its readiness to shape the future of financial services in India.

