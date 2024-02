Valentine's Day: Explore Credit Card Dining Offers for the Perfect Date

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, holds a treasure trove of credit cards that can make one's Valentine's Day unlike any other. For those looking to indulge in a memorable dining experience without breaking the bank, credit card dining offers present an enticing opportunity to elevate the celebration.

Here are a few of the 30+ credit cards available on Bajaj Markets that can enhance the Valentine's Day plans:

Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs 500

* Offer: Instant discount on food deliveries through Swiggy for a candle-light dinner at home

IndusInd Bank Platinum Aura EDGE Credit Card

* Annual Fee: NIL

* Offer: 1.5 saving points for every Rs 100 spent on restaurant bills for the Valentine's party

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card

* Joining Fee: Rs 250

* Offer: 15 per cent off on dining bills at a partner restaurant for a dinner date

Apart from the special dining offers, some of these cards come with movie-ticket discounts, fuel surcharge waivers, and more. One can apply for these credit cards online on the Bajaj Markets app or website. The process requires only a few minutes of one's time and minimal documentation. In addition to the 30+ credit card options, Bajaj Markets also hosts insurance, loans, and investment options along with other value-added services.

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

