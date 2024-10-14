Valeriya Dishwasher by Hafele

New Delhi [India] October 14: Hafele's Premium Appliances have been catering to the demands of its audience since the year 2014 by offering innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. Hafele Premium Appliances has also introduced many new technologies to India over the years. The product range to come with the first ever fully sealed hob design in India is the Altius FS hobs range. Another product to come with the filter-free technology for the first time in India is the Teresa cookerhood which revolutionized the cookerhood market in India.

Valeriya Dishwasher

Dishwashers have revolutionised kitchen cleaning, making daily chores effortless. Combining sleek designs with advanced technology, they offer a user-friendly and hygienic solution for washing utensils, while also adding to the kitchen's visual appeal.

Hafele's new Dishwasher, Valeriya, is a complete dishwashing solution for families, both big and small. Valeriya, which means “strong and healthy”, stands true to its name by offering a rugged solution to all your dishwashing needs. With 15 place settings and 3 baskets, this dishwasher can wash a large number of utensils, including kadhais, pressure cookers, saucepans and woks. The powerful Brushless DC (BLDC) motor integrated into Valeriya offers energy efficient and silent operation, making it convenient to use in the afternoon or even during the night. Boasting confidence with every wash are the Hygiene programme and the UV light which give you safe to use utensils.

The Semi-Integrated Built-In design of this dishwasher makes it easy to integrate into any space, giving seamless aesthetics. The capacitive touch control panel with an intuitive design along with the LED display and the dark grey painted baskets add an element of luxury to your interiors.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

For more details, please visit:

Website: hafeleindia.com/en

hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest

hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

1800 266 6667 Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

+91 97691 11122 Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com

