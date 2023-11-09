ValueFirst Partners with Twilio to Bring SendGrid to Enterprises in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 9: ValueFirst has announced a strategic partnership with Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today's leading brands. The collaboration aims to empower Indian enterprises with advanced email communication capabilities through Twilio SendGrid, the email service trusted for reliable inbox delivery at scale. This initiative comes as a result of ValueFirst's recent acquisition by Tanla Platforms and its subsequent decision to enter into a new partnership with Twilio.

Twilio SendGrid has gained international recognition for its efficient and reliable email delivery services. As ValueFirst partners with Twilio, Indian businesses will benefit from cutting-edge technology that will help enhance email communication strategies and engage with customers more effectively.

"ValueFirst has always been committed to providing innovative communication solutions that enable businesses to connect with their customers seamlessly. Our partnership with Twilio reinforces this commitment and takes it to the next level," said Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder of ValueFirst. "We are excited to bring Twilio SendGrid to Indian enterprises, allowing them to harness the power of email communication for business growth."

"Twilio is dedicated to enabling developers and businesses to create exceptional communication experiences," stated David Lowes, Regional Vice President, Global Independent Software Vendors (ISV) at Twilio. "Through our collaboration with ValueFirst, we are thrilled to extend the benefits of Twilio SendGrid to Indian enterprises, helping them strengthen their customer relationships and drive business success."

With the digital landscape evolving rapidly, effective communication has become more critical than ever. Twilio SendGrid provides the right tools to optimize deliverability, create email templates, improve inbox placement, and track delivery and engagement analytics. This empowers Indian enterprises to deliver personalized and engaging email content to their audiences. This partnership will also ensure that businesses can comply with email regulations and maintain the highest standards of deliverability and security.

This partnership showcases the vision of ValueFirst to revolutionize communications in India and empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive market. As ValueFirst continues to expand its portfolio of communications solutions, its collaboration with Twilio marks a significant step toward achieving this goal.

