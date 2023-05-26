Vancouver-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi following snag

New Delhi [India], May 26 : An Air India flight (AI185) from Delhi to Vancouver returned to the originating airport following a technical issue shortly after its take-off. The reason for which the flight had to be landed was not immediately known.

An Air India spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternate arrangements for them while providing all support."

An alternate aircraft has been arranged which was set to take off at 1:30 pm.

