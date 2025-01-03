Vande Bharat Sleeper trains to soon bring world-class long-distance travel experience

New Delhi [India], January 3 : With a speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will soon run on tracks to give commuters a world-class travel experience.

Sharing a video of the successful trial of the Vande Bharat sleeper train in the Kota division, Union minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav mentioned the speed of the train on social media "X".

"The Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a peak speed of 180 km per hour in its multiple trials in the last three days. The trails will continue till this month end before this world class travel for long distance travel is made available to the rail commuters across the nation." Mentioned the minister

The video posted by the minister shows a nearly full to brim glass of water adjacent to a mobile on a plain surface inside a Vande Bharat sleeper train. The Water level remaining static can be seen in the video as the moving train achieves near constant peak speed of 180 km per hour exhibiting the element of comfort in the high-speed rail travel.

The post came after 3 days of successful trials, which concluded on 2nd January, in which a Vande Bharat sleeper train in its loaded condition touched the peak speed.

On Thursday, during a 30 km long run between Kota & Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan, the train reached a peak speed of 180 km/hour. A day earlier, on the first day of 2025, in a 40 km long trial run between Rohal Khurd to Kota, Vande Bharat sleeper train touched the peak of 180 km per hour.

On the same day, peaks of 170 km/hr and 160km/hr were achieved on Kota-Nagda and Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla sections. These trials will continue for the month of January before the commercial launch of the train.

Once these trials are over, the train will be evaluated by the Railway Safety Commissioner at the maximum speed. Only after passing the final stage, Vande Bharat trains will be officially certified & handed over to Indian Railways for induction & regular service.

These Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra comfortable berths, on board WiFi & an aircraft-like design.

Passengers in India are already enjoying reclining seats and world-class travel experience through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country on medium and short distances.

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains is expected to be launched later this for long haul journeys.

