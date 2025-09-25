Vande Bharat train to begin operations from Bikaner to Delhi Cantt, inaugural run today

Jaipur, Sep 25 Rajasthan is all set to get another Vande Bharat Express on Thursday, this time connecting Bikaner to Delhi Cantt.

The semi-high-speed train will make its inaugural run, but the journey is reserved exclusively for guests.

General passengers will be able to travel on the route starting Sunday, for which bookings have already begun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train virtually from Banswara, while in Bikaner, Union Minister and local MP Arjun Ram Meghwal will lead the event alongside senior railway officials.

MLAs from Bikaner East and West have also been invited.

According to Divisional Railway Manager Gaurav Govil, the inaugural journey will begin at 1:30 pm, departing from Bikaner. The train will halt at six stations - Sridungargarh, Ratangarh, Churu, Loharu, and Mahendragarh. While the stoppage at Churu will be five minutes, the other stations will have short halts of only two minutes.

From September 28 onwards, the train will operate daily for passengers. The schedule has been finalised: the train will leave Bikaner at 5.40 a.m. and reach Delhi Cantt by 11.55 a.m. On the return route, it will depart Delhi Cantt at 6:45 pm and arrive in Bikaner at 8.05 p.m.

The new service offers 400 chair car seats and 40 executive chair car seats, providing faster and more comfortable travel between Rajasthan and the national capital.

Interestingly, the rake assigned for this route has been changed. Initially, a saffron-colored Vande Bharat train was dispatched to Bikaner but was later sent to Jodhpur.

In its place, the white rake from Jodhpur will now be permanently deployed on the Bikaner–Delhi Cantt route.

With this launch, Rajasthan will have its fifth operational Vande Bharat Express, strengthening rail connectivity within the state and with Delhi.

Railway officials say the new service will significantly reduce travel time and improve convenience for daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.

