Vani Chhabra Elevates Fashion Excellence: Becomes World Designing Forum Member

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Renowned fashion designer and accomplished entrepreneur, Vani Chhabra, has solidified her status as a visionary in the fashion industry by winning the coveted title of “Best Indo-Western Fusion Designer” at the National Designer Awards 2023. In recognition of her outstanding achievement, Vani Chhabra has been welcomed as a distinguished member of the prestigious World Designing Forum.

Vani Chhabra, a distinguished figure in the fashion industry, is recognized for her creative prowess and entrepreneurial acumen. Born in Ludhiana, Vani is the visionary force behind the renowned fashion label, Vani Couture, established in 2008. Her full name is Vani Chhabra, and she is the daughter of Dev Paul Verma. The support of her husband, Vikram Chhabra, has played a pivotal role in her journey, contributing to the success of Vani Couture. Since its inception in 2008, the brand has become synonymous with originality and finesse in design, catering to a diverse clientele nationally and internationally.

With over 15 years of experience, Vani Chhabra has become synonymous with creativity and dedication in the fashion world. Hailing from Phagwara, Punjab, her journey began with a Diploma in NIFD from Ludhiana, followed by a post-graduate degree in fashion designing. She specializes in crafting distinctive designs that seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles.

In 2008, she fearlessly entered entrepreneurship, establishing Vani Couture, gaining recognition for its originality and finesse in design, catering to clients nationally and internationally. Vani’s resilience and determination, coupled with the support of her family, have been instrumental in her success.

World Designing Forum Membership:

Vani Chhabra’s fearless entrepreneurial journey caught the attention of the World Designing Forum, leading to her membership after winning the “Best Indo-Western Fusion Designer” title. This platform enhances her creativity, connects her with international clients, and allows her to explore new fashion trends.

Vision for Society:

Vani envisions a society where fashionable attire crafted from superior fabrics is accessible at reasonable prices. Her commitment is to offer a sense of luxury and quality without a hefty price tag, ensuring that individuals can experience high-quality clothing without compromising on affordability.

Message from Vani Chhabra:

“I am thrilled to be a part of the World Designing Forum, and winning the ‘Best Indo-Western Fusion Designer’ title has been an incredible honor. My journey into entrepreneurship has been marked by fearlessness, and I am grateful for the support of my family. Vani Couture is not just a brand; it’s a vision to provide affordable luxury to fashion enthusiasts. I look forward to contributing to the world of fashion through innovation and creativity.”

