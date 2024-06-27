Vantage Markets clinches "Best Trading Experience - Global" award for 2024

PRNewswire

Port Vila [Vanuatu], June 27: Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets has secured the esteemed "Best Trading Experience - Global 2024" award from Ultimate Fintech. This significant milestone underscores Vantage's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled trading environments for clients worldwide.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards are renowned for recognising excellence and innovation in the fintech and trading sectors. Vantage's win in the "Best Trading Experience" category reaffirms its position as a leader in providing high-quality and innovative trading solutions.

Vantage's success in securing this award highlights its ongoing efforts to enhance the trading experience for its clients, starting from novice traders to seasoned investors. From the continued enhancement of its user-friendly Vantage App, to the expansion of its comprehensive educational resources, and the provision of transparent and low fees, Vantage ensures that traders have the right tools and knowledge to navigate the financial markets with confidence.

"We are thrilled to receive the 'Best Trading Experience - Global 2024' award from Ultimate Fintech," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer at Vantage. "This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to providing an exceptional trading environment for our clients. At Vantage, we are committed to continually enhancing our offerings and delivering a superior trading experience to traders worldwide."

Vantage's track record of success includes previous global accolades such as "Best CFD Broker", "Most Trusted Broker", and "Best Value Broker" in 2024, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. With this latest award, Vantage reaffirms its promise of providing the best possible trading experience to empower traders to capitalise on market opportunities and potentially achieve their financial goals.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

