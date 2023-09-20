Varanasi District Administration Hosts Record-breaking "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023" - “Celebrating Diversity and Cultural Richness, Uniting Communities”

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20: In an extraordinary display of cultural diversity and harmony, the Varanasi District Administration, Government of Uttar Pradesh, orchestrated an unprecedented event titled "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023." The event spanned twelve days, from September 1, 2023, to September 12, 2023, and featured an impressive 37,010 participants at 73 locations across the district. The preliminary level of the event took place during this period, and the final rounds for all these events will be held up to September 20, 2023. The Varanasi District Administration has entered the record books for the title “Most Participants in a Cultural Meet Across Multiple Locations in 12 Days,” and this feat was certified by the Elite World Records and India Records Academy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned and spearheaded the "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023" to epitomize India's diverse cultures. His visionary leadership aimed to unite communities and showcase the nation's rich heritage, emphasizing inclusivity and fostering unity among different groups. This grand celebration preserved India's cultural legacy while boosting tourism and economic growth. Modi's foresight emphasized the festival's role in enhancing social cohesion and educational progress, reflecting his commitment to a united, harmonious, and culturally rich India.

Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner of Varanasi Division, praised "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023" for uniting communities and highlighting cultural richness. He emphasized its role in transcending societal boundaries, fostering unity, and instilling pride in India's diverse cultural heritage, uniting people from varied age groups and traditions.

Sharma also highlighted the pivotal role of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, whose visionary guidance and mentorship were instrumental in realizing this cultural extravaganza. The Prime Minister's emphasis on preserving and promoting India's diverse cultural heritage played a pivotal role in shaping the event's objectives. Under his visionary leadership, the festival not only celebrated culture but also strategically boosted tourism, thus contributing significantly to the local economy. Additionally, Sharma emphasized how this cultural event aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of a united and harmonious India. The festival served as a platform to demonstrate the power of cultural unity and diversity, echoing the essence of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) initiative advocated by the Prime Minister. By promoting understanding and appreciation of various cultures, this event epitomized the Prime Minister's vision of a culturally enriched and unified nation.

District Magistrate S. Rajalingam passionately lauded the profound significance of "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023," a monumental event uniting 37,010 participants over ten enriching days. He highlighted meticulous three-month planning, underscoring how this celebration fostered unity across diverse age groups, ethnicities, and abilities. Rajalingam emphasized the festival's ability to bridge gaps, forge connections, and strengthen cultural bonds. He noted the event's role in promoting social cohesion, cultural preservation, and local economic growth by attracting visitors and providing platforms for local talent. The District Magistrate expressed commitment to continuing such initiatives for community betterment.

Himanush Nagpal, Chief Development Officer of Varanasi, praised the immense cultural enrichment and far-reaching socio-economic impact brought about by the grand success of "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023." Months of meticulous planning paved the way for this extensive cultural celebration, uniting 4 universities, 36 colleges, and over 1,000 schools. The event's inclusivity was evident, featuring participants aged 10 to 85, showcasing various cultural forms and encompassing all ethnic communities, divyangjan, transgender individuals, and more. Nagpal highlighted how this cultural extravaganza not only showcased the artistic richness of India's heritage but also invigorated the local economy. A visual feast for spectators, the event drew a staggering 160,000 individuals across all locations. Particularly noteworthy was the participation of 12,000 individuals from remote rural villages, embodying inclusivity and celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage. Nagpal also acknowledged the festival's role in promoting social harmony and educational growth, envisioning continued efforts to empower the community through such cultural celebrations.

The "Kashi Sansad Cultural Mahotsav 2023" showcased a remarkable display of cultural diversity, featuring 18 distinct cultural festivals. The event presented mesmerizing performances in singing, dancing, instrumental music, Nukkad Natak, tribal dance, classical dance, semi-classical dance, and various native folk dances. An awe-inspiring 25,000-plus performances were witnessed, and to honour exceptional talents, 9,000 prizes, medals, and appreciation tokens were awarded.

The importance of preserving and celebrating cultural heritage was underscored throughout the festival, promoting pride and unity among diverse communities. The India Records Academy recognized this by conferring the World Record title, emphasizing the event's cultural significance.

A celebration of the rich tapestry of cultures that constitute Indian society, the festival united people from different backgrounds through the universal language of art and culture, as noted by Elite World Records.

The Varanasi District Administration's commendable orchestration of this extensive and diverse event stands as a testament to the potential of unity in diversity. As the festival concluded, participants and spectators were left with a profound sense of fulfilment, having been part of an event that truly embodied the vibrant soul of India, celebrating the nation's diverse beauty.

