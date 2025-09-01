Variety, The No. 1 Global Entertainment News Brand, Launches Variety India, In Partnership With Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt. Ltd.

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: Today, Variety, globally recognized as the authoritative source for entertainment business news, in partnership with Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt. Ltd., a media powerhouse helmed by industry veterans Sarita Tanwar and Gautam Thakker, announced the launch of Variety India. This landmark collaboration brings together India's prolific film industry with Variety's legacy as the vital read in every entertainment capital in over 84 countries. Variety India is set to launch in November.

For decades, leading producers, film executives, and creative talent across entertainment have relied on Variety for breaking news, in-depth features, and sharp industry analysis. Variety India will continue that legacy, amplifying the diverse voices shaping film, television, streaming, theatre, and pop culture across the country. It will launch in English, with plans to expand into regional languages soon.

"This is a very exciting step for Variety. India is one of the world's largest markets for movies, television and digital media," says Variety's Co-Editors-in-Chief Cynthia Little and Ramin Setoodeh. "The launch of Variety India will add great depth and dimension to Variety's award-winning coverage of the global media landscape."

Sarita Tanwar, Editor-In-Chief of Variety India and partner, TTPPL, believes that with the advent of Variety, the Indian entertainment media landscape is set for an enormous change. "Variety is the number one entertainment business news source in the world. To bring that brand to India is a matter of immense pride and a huge responsibility," she says. "This isn't a strategic decision, it's a passionate one. Having edited some of the biggest entertainment magazines and newspapers in the country, it's a privilege to helm Variety, which has always been my go-to-source for Hollywood news. There is a need for a similar reliable voice in India. We look forward to filling that space with Variety India."

Gautam B Thakker, partner TTPPL and CEO-Founder of leading media-tech company EveryMedia Technologies ,adds, "Bringing this iconic global entertainment brand to India is both an honor and a timely opportunity. As one of the world's largest and most dynamic film industries, India deserves a platform that not only reflects its creative pulse but also connects it to the global stage. This partnership is a celebration of India's storytelling power and its growing influence in the international entertainment landscape."

Variety India, headquartered in Mumbai, will be led by Sarita Tanwar, an acclaimed industry expert with extensive experience leading editorial teams at Mid-Day, Bombay Times, and DNA. She will serve as Editor-in-Chief. The full editorial and leadership team will be announced soon

Founded by Sarita A. Tanwar and Gautam B. Thakker, both industry veterans with over 40 years of combined experience Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt Ltd (TTPPL) is reimagining how audiences experience cinema, breaking barriers of geography, culture, and language.

Fueled by a deep passion for storytelling and cultural exchange, the publication champions diverse voices, celebrates cinematic brilliance, and builds a powerful bridge between filmmakers, tastemakers and audiences across the globe.

Its collaboration with Variety marks a pivotal moment in entertainment journalism, ushering in a bold, new era that's intimate yet global, authentic yet trailblazing. Here, cinema isn't just reported on; it's experienced, debated, and reimagined, rewriting the very script of how India engages with the world of films.

