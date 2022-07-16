Varmora Granito launches premium sanitaryware and faucets range

With a motto of "Innovating Happiness", - one of India's leading tile, sanitaryware and bathware brands has launched an exclusive range of premium sanitaryware, faucets, kitchen sink, water heaters and bathware accessories. Over 350 dealers and distributors across the country participated in the national launch and dealer meet organised in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on July 12-13 for the launch.

The company has the vision to provide complete sanitaryware and bathroom solutions under Varmora Group and leverage its vast distribution reach and brand equity. The company launched 50 plus sanitaryware products in new designs and colours, 15 new faucet models in complete series, 12 kitchen sinks in new sizes, designs and colours and five water heaters. The new range was unveiled by Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman and Hiren Varmora, Joint Managing Director.

Commenting on the launch, Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman of Varmora Group, said, "Trusted for reliability, innovation, quality consciousness, design and technology, Varmora has created a strong brand identity for itself which is well recognised globally. With the launch, the company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market."

Varmora Granito is a Leading Tile, Bathware, and Sanitaryware manufacturing brand and offers a wide range of wall and floor tiles, slabs, sanitaryware, faucets, kitchen sinks, PTMT products, water heaters etc. The company has 9 state-of-the-art production units in Gujarat with a total production capacity of 1.5 lakh sq mtr per day of tiles and over 4,000 pieces per day of Sanitaryware. It has a vast network of 5,000+ retail outlets, 700+ dealers, and 12 branch offices. The company has 325 company-exclusive showrooms across India and 15 showrooms globally. Varmora Group has a robust global footprint and exports to more than 74 countries.

Hiren Varmora, Joint Managing Director, Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd, said, "We are aiming for 28 per cent growth in the current financial year, and the new launch will help us achieve our targets. The launch will further strengthen the company's position and market share in the upper middle & premium market. The company is progressing well on its growth roadmap and is expected to achieve newer heights and strengthen its position in the domestic and global markets with innovative product ranges and designs ahead of time. Company has a vision to become complete bathware solution in all five vertical - Sanitaryware, Faucet, Kitchen sink, PTMT products and Water Heaters."

Established in 1994, Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd has emerged as one of the largest ceramic companies of India with a focus on innovation, design and technology. The company offers a wide range of products, including slabs, ceramic floor, digital walls, parking, porcelain, digital glazed vitrified, double charge, outdoor etc. Over the years, the company diversified into various product ranges, including sanitaryware, bathware, faucets, forge, homeware, furniture, and other products. The company has set up India's biggest single-floor 40,000 sq ft showroom in Morbi, with 4,000+ designs, 300+ beautiful mockups and 150+ classy sanitaryware on display.

