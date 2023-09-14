Varmora Plastech: The Beacon of “Make in India” and a Major Employment Driver

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 14: Varmora Plastech, a flagship venture of the esteemed Varmora Group, embodies India’s vibrant manufacturing prowess and is also a significant contributor to employment opportunities. Established in 1993, Varmora Plastech has emerged as a global brand through its continuous innovation, appealing product offerings, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Varmora Plastech is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has evolved into a full-scale manufacturer of plastic and homeware products, which range from lunch boxes, plastic containers, steel flasks, water bottles, oil cans to even storage tanks, crates, waste bins, pallets, and high-quality plastic furniture.

These products are produced at their state-of-the-art plant in Ahmedabad, which also serves as a major source of livelihood for many local people. Its large workforce, comprised of both skilled and unskilled employees, helps combat unemployment across the region. Moreover, Varmora is also creating indirect employment opportunities through a vast network of suppliers, distributors, and retailers across the country.

Varmora Plastech has truly embraced the “Make in India” initiative through its local manufacturing, which has reduced dependence on foreign imports and is also helping to boost the Indian economy. Varmora takes this mission seriously and manufactures its wide range of homeware plastic, which is not only proudly made in India but also of export quality. This has earned them recognition on an international stage, too.

Varmora is taking steps to expand its footprint in India and beyond to other nations as well. However, it continues to remain dedicated to its staunch “Make in India” principle, which fosters economic self-reliance and also showcases the huge potential of the Indian industry on a global scale.

In conclusion, Varmora Plastech is a shining example of how a homegrown business exemplifies the synergy between quality manufacturing, sustainability, and employment generation. This is a testament to how a company can contribute to the success of the “Make in India” initiative while also providing opportunities for numerous individuals, thus contributing to the nation’s overall prosperity.

