Varun Beverages’ shares drop over 27.5 pc this year

Mumbai, Dec 10 Varun Beverages, one of the world’s largest PepsiCo bottlers outside the US, is facing a difficult year in the stock market as the share has dropped 27.56 per cent in 2025 till date.

Investors, who had stayed optimistic about the company for almost a decade, seem to be stepping back as its shares continue to lose steam in 2025 and weaker financial results in recent quarters.

In the last six months, the shares have dropped by Rs 4.75, or 1 per cent. However, in the past one month, the stock has turned positive and delivered a return of Rs 8.25, or 1.78 per cent.

Over the last five days, the shares have declined by Rs 12.9, or 2.66 per cent. On Wednesday, the stock closed flat at Rs 471.5, down Rs 0.05, or 0.011 per cent, on the NSE.

Poor monsoons, rising competition, and higher operating costs have all weighed on the company’s performance, raising doubts about its near-term growth.

The year began on a weak note for the stock, with a steep 32 per cent fall in the first two months.

The shares managed a strong comeback in March, jumping 24 per cent and recovering most of the earlier losses.

But the relief did not last long. In the following months, the stock once again slipped into the red, and the occasional positive months were not enough to lift investor sentiment.

So far in 2025, the stock has dropped 26 per cent and is trading at Rs 471 apiece. If this trend continues and the shares end the year in negative territory, it will break the company’s remarkable eight-year streak of annual gains.

Varun Beverages listed on the stock exchanges in October 2016 and has closed every year with positive returns since then.

The best year in its journey was 2022, when the stock surged 123 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor