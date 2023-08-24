Varun Dhawan launched his first restaurant – Dil Se Eatfit, in Ahmedabad in collaboration with Eatfit

Bollywood star, Co-owner and Brand Ambassador of EatFit Varun Dhawanlaunched his restaurant,‘DilSe EatFit’at Ahmedabad’s Prime spot –CG Road, Near Panchwati Signal

At the launch, Varuninteractedwithan enthusiastic crowd of 1000+, grooved to music beats and engaged with social media influencers, leaving the audience mesmerized and entertained

Curefoods conducted a networking session with Food Critics and Influencers, followed by the launch of Ahmedabad’s first Dil Se EatFitrestaurant

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 24:EatFit, one of India’s largest healthy food platforms from the house of Curefoods, celebrated an exciting milestone with the launch of its first offline restaurant in the heart of Ahmedabad ‘Dil Se EatFit’at the CG Road, Near Panchwati Signal. This launch was a grand event that witnessed the presence of the charismatic Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is also the co-owner and brand ambassador of EatFit.His star-studded touch and charm to the occasion attracted around 1000+ audiences at the launch, who were later presented with a nutritious Indian food palette that is designed by EatFit.

‘Dil Se EatFit’ by Curefoods is a testament to the company’s commitment to redefining healthy eating for Indians. The brand’s foray into the offline realm after its online cloud-kitchen-only presence aims to provide patrons with an unforgettable dining experience where health and indulgence harmoniously coexist. With this launch, the brand has opened its doors to customers in Ahmedabad for a uniquely healthy and sumptuous dining experience.

Adding a dash of glitz and glamour to the launch, Bollywood star and Co-owner of EatFit – Varun Dhawan, was the cynosure of all eyes as he graced the occasion. Varun, along with the Founder of Curefoods, Ankit Nagori, kickstarted the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which symbolized the official opening of the offline restaurant. Inside the store, Varun engaged with influencers, creating an electrifying buzz on social media platforms. His interaction with the influencers ensured that their followers were treated to an exclusive glimpse of the event, generating excitement and anticipation. Varun also grooved to musical beats with the crowd.

“As an actor, I understand the importance of maintaining a balance between health and indulgence, and Dil Se EatFit embodies this philosophy. This momentous launch of my store in Ahmedabad is not just about nutritious dining but about embracing a healthier lifestyle while relishing the Indianness in the food and the flavour that we love. I’m thrilled to be a part of this launch that elevates both culinary delight and well-being, and I look forward to keeping this collaboration with EatFit intact in the upcoming years,” said Varun Dhawan, Bollywood star and Brand Ambassador of Eatfit.

Ankit Nagori, the Founder of Curefoods, expressed his excitement about the launch, “We believe that healthy eating should be a joyful experience, and Dil Se EatFit stands strong with that belief. With this launch, we have introduced a new set of dishes in our menu that cater specially to the local cuisine and tastes of Ahmedabad, embracing the rich tapestry of local flavors the city has to offer. I am confident about the success our brand would make after our expansion to the offline restaurant model, and we hope to offer the Del se EatFit dining experience to many more cities in the near future.”

Following the launch of the restaurant, EatFit conducted a networking event in the evening, which facilitated collaborations and discussions within the F&B community. The launch of Dil Se EatFit in Ahmedabad is an exciting step towards enhancing the culinary landscape of the city, combining health-conscious choices with a delectable fusion of flavors.

About EatFit

EatFit is one of India’s largest healthy food platforms housed under Curefoods – a leading Indian cloud kitchen player. The company serves a wide range of bold & fun food options while retaining the honest, clean, and healthy aspect that EatFit has been known for since 2017. EatFit currently operates 150 cloud kitchens. Headed by Ankit Nagori, co-founder of Curefit, EatFit aims to expand the reach and acceptance of healthy food across the nation. At its core, the company is all about making healthy food fun, delicious and honestly Indian. In 2020, EatFit was hived off as a separate entity from Curefit. Since then, it has been operating under the umbrella of Curefoods to capitalise on India’s growing cloud kitchen segment.

About Curefoods

Curefoods is the leading cloud kitchen operator in India, founded by Ankit Nagori. It commenced its operations in 2020. It houses brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Frozen Bottle, and Sharief Bhai, among others. It has over 200 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines across 15 cities in India. Curefoods is the leading cloud kitchen player in India in terms of footprint, with the largest manufacturing capability in the fresh food space. Additional information on Curefoods is available at https://curefoods.in

