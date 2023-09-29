Varuna Group and AHF - AIDS HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION India Cares, Partner to Combat HIV/AIDS Through a Campaign for Long Distance Truck Drivers Across India

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], September 29: Varuna Group is proud to start its latest initiative aimed at raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and promoting safe sex practices within the Long Distance Truckers community. This campaign comes in response to the pressing need to address the vulnerability of drivers who, due to their constant involvement in extended journeys and possible vulnerability to engage in unsafe sexual practices, are considered a high-risk group for HIV/AIDS transmission. The brand is partnering with AHF India Cares, a reputable global non-profit foundation working in 45 countries, to provide support for Free HIV testing, awareness, and free Condom distribution. As part of this extensive campaign, Varuna Group and AHF India Cares aims at organising a series of awareness, training and Free HIV/SYPHILLIS testing sessions in different cities across India, with a primary focus on long-haul drivers.

The campaign's tagline, 'Suraksha Chune, Swasth Rahe', summarises the core message of choosing safety for a healthy life. To visually reinforce this message, Varuna Group has adorned it’s trailers with striking HIV/AIDS awareness graphics, making them mobile billboards of prevention and awareness. Trucks carrying the HIV prevention message of “Suraksha Chune, Swasth Rahe '' will traverse across India carrying consignments & reaching out to people in different districts with their message. Last month, the campaign made its debut in Dharuhera, with a training session on the risks and consequences of HIV, along with awareness on free HIV treatment for anyone who is found HIV positive. The training session was followed by Free HIV / SYPHILLIS rapid testing for drivers as well as distribution of Free LOVE Condoms. Signifying its commitment towards people living with HIV, AHF India Cares will provide free provision of Antiretroviral therapy (HIV medication), for anyone found infected with HIV, in AHF “PEOPLES’ CLINICS'. Bareilly was the second fleet hub to undergo the training for its drivers and had an overwhelming participation from Truckers.

Dr V. Sam Prasad, Country Program Director of AHF India Cares, said - “The Trucking community has considerably expanded in the current Post COVID era with the markets seeing a surge of companies in the “Logistics and Supply chain” sector. Most of these new generation Truckers are Young and have limited access to resources like Free Condoms that will empower them to prevent acquiring HIV/STI infections. Access to Free HIV testing among Long Distance Trucking community at their workplace, in the presence of PEERS and colleagues removes inhibitions and stigma. The 'Suraksha Chune, Swasth Rahe' campaign aims to bring awareness to the Trucking community on prevention of HIV/STI infections, provide them with FREE CONDOMS and train them to further train the young truck drivers that enter their fraternity.”

Vivek Juneja, Managing Director, Varuna Group, expressed, "We are committed to making a lasting impact on the lives of long-haul drivers and their communities. Through our collaboration with AHF India Cares and our concerted efforts to raise awareness and promote safe sex practices, we aim to empower drivers with the knowledge and resources they need, to protect themselves and their partners. By promoting cautious sexual behaviour and highlighting safe sex practices among drivers, the initiative aims to create a ripple effect that extends to the wider community, ultimately stemming the spread of HIV/AIDS."

It was founded in 1996 by Vikas Juneja and Vivek Juneja on the principles of customer-centricity, operational excellence, and transparency. Over the years, it has established itself as one of India’s leading providers of technology-enabled logistics services through three business verticals - Varuna Logistics, Varuna Warehousing, and Varuna Integrated Services. Powered by the resolve and devotion of 1500+ employees, the organisation has successfully reduced the effective landed cost of products for 130+ clients, coupled with accelerated growth. Setting the standard for efficiency, predictability, and reliability across 15+ industries, Varuna Group owns one of India’s largest fleets of 2000+ trucks and one of the largest warehousing spaces spread across 1.2 million sq. ft. - offering both dedicated and multi-user formats.

