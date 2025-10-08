Vasantha Lakshmi M from Karnataka Crowned LIVF She Miss Beauty South 2025 Winner

Vasantha Lakshmi M

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: With grace in her heart and courage in her stride, Vasantha Lakshmi M from Karnataka was crowned LIVF – She Miss Beauty South 2025 Winner, marking a defining moment in her journey from self-doubt to self-discovery.

“I chose to stand out in a world obsessed with fitting in,” she says, her voice steady yet soft, reflecting the resilience that shaped her story.

At just twenty-two, Vasantha Lakshmi M—a BBA graduate and freelance model—has transformed her challenges into a canvas of confidence. Raised in a humble, value-driven household, she credits her parents for instilling gratitude, grace, and authenticity in her. “My parents taught me to face life with courage and kindness. Those lessons are the foundation of who I am,” she shares.

Her journey, however, wasn't without its shadows. Growing up, body shaming threatened to dim her spirit. But rather than succumbing to insecurities, Vasantha chose to reclaim her identity. “Instead of letting it break me, I turned it into my strength,” she recalls. “That is why I stand here today—to be a transformational leader redefining beauty. I want to prove that every dream, no matter how bold, is achievable with courage and conviction.”

As the spotlight bathed the stage and emotions filled the air, Vasantha's defining moment came during the Q&A round, where she spoke from the heart about her biggest inspiration.

“This is going to be very emotional,” she began. “I recently lost my father, and my sister—who's sitting right there—took on the responsibility of our family at just 17. If I'm standing here today, it's because of her. She taught me that no matter what happens, you must always go after your dreams. My sister and my mom are my biggest inspirations.”

Her words struck a chord, silencing the audience in admiration. It wasn't just her eloquence—it was her honesty, humility, and the grace with which she wore her emotions. Beyond the crown, Vasantha's victory represents something greater—a new definition of beauty that celebrates purpose and perseverance. She embodies the She Miss Beauty South philosophy: that true beauty is not in perfection, but in power, passion, and empathy.

“Winning this title is not the end of my journey—it's the beginning of a purpose-driven one,” she says. “I want to use this platform to inspire young women to embrace themselves fully, flaws and all, and to pursue their dreams relentlessly.”

As the first-ever She Miss Beauty South Winner, Vasantha steps into a legacy that transcends glamor. Her crown is not just a symbol of victory but of hope, transformation, and representation—a reminder that beauty, when combined with purpose, can change the world.

