Vascon Engineers Ltd, Real Estate Giant and a Fortune Next 500 Firm Expands Presence with Inauguration of New Mumbai Office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Vascon Engineers Ltd. (BSE: 533156 | NSE: VASCONEQ | ISIN: INE893I01013), a distinguished integrated EPC and Real Estate player, proudly announces the establishment of its new office in Mumbai, marking a significant stride in the growth of its Real Estate Division.

The expansion of Real Estate into Mumbai, one of the largest markets in the country, underscores Vascon Engineers' commitment to extending its horizons beyond Pune. This strategic move positions the company to leverage the immense opportunities presented by the dynamic Mumbai market. The new office, strategically located with ongoing projects in Powai and Santacruz, will serve as a focal point for the expansion of the Real Estate division.

The Mumbai office will play a pivotal role in managing current project work, spearheading new business development initiatives, and overseeing various organizational activities aimed at expanding Vascon Engineers' footprint in Mumbai.

Siddharth Vasudevan, Managing Director of Vascon Engineers Ltd., expressed enthusiasm about the strategic significance of the new office, stating, "Our focus is on growing the Real Estate Division in three key markets: Pune, Mumbai, and Coimbatore. The establishment of our Mumbai office is a strategic move for our growth in the Mumbai market. Now, with offices in all three cities, we are well-positioned to drive the growth of our Real Estate division."

Vascon Engineers Ltd. has already established a robust presence in Mumbai through its EPC Division, with ongoing projects in Mulund, Santacruz, Navi Mumbai, and various other locations across India.

Vascon Engineers Limited stands as one of the foremost listed real estate companies, now recognized as a 'Fortune Next 500' firm, headquartered in Pune. With over 30 years of experience, the company has successfully delivered 200+ projects, encompassing more than 50 million sq. ft. of landmark developments in residential, industrial, IT parks, malls, multiplexes, hospitality, and community welfare centers. Operating in 30+ cities across India, Vascon Engineers has left an indelible mark in both EPC and Real Estate projects. The company's vision is to maintain a focused business approach on EPC and the Affordable Housing segment.

