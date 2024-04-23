Vasu Healthcare Unveils its Largest Flagship Outlet in the heart of Vadodara City

Planning to launch more VASU outlets in major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and gradually expand in other cities of India.

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 23: Vasu Healthcare, a leading name in manufacturing and export of health and beauty products, has launched its largest Flagship Outlet in the heart of Vadodara City. It is specially designed to enhance customer experience and provide easy access to its extensive range of over 250+ products across various categories including Hair Care, Skin Care, Personal Care, Men's Care, and Health & Wellness.

Vasu Healthcare's commitment to blending the ancient wisdom of nature with modern scientific research is evident in each product, crafted to offer the best to its consumers. The Company is planning to launch more VASU outlets in major cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and gradually expand in other cities of India. Along with the expansion of VASU outlets, the company is also planning to expand its network through Exclusive Kiosks, Shop in Shop, Hotel & Spa etc.

“We are thrilled to open our biggest flagship store, which will serve as a beacon for those seeking health and beauty products that are safe, effective, and inspired by nature,” said Hardik Ukani, MD of Vasu Healthcare. “This new VASU outlet is not just a store, but a hub for health, wellness, and beauty that upholds our mission to Empower lives of millions globally, through Ayurvedic Wisdom.”

The all-new VASU outlet is meticulously designed to provide an immersive shopping experience with live demonstrations, free trial packs, and expert consultations. This initiative is part of Vasu Healthcare's ambitious plan to offer consumers a personalized, one-on-one interaction by integrating Ayurvedic principles, nature, and cutting-edge scientific advancements.

Serving Goodness of Ayurveda since 1980, Vasu Healthcare is a leading Indian company in Herbal Cosmetics, Personal Care, and Nutritional Supplements and is among the top players in the Ayurveda prescription market. The company has a vision to establish itself as a science-based, head-to-heel brand, harnessed from nature’s wealth. Vasu has earned trust and recognition globally with its quality and innovative range of products. The company exports to 50+ countries.

The company has 250+ products covering segments including Urology (URAL), Orthopedics (BONTON-DAZZLE), Pediatrics (CASPA), Gynecology (MERYTON), Respiratory care (ZEAL), Laxative Care (VASULAX) etc. based on its 40+ years of Rich Heritage of Ayurveda and R&D. VASU's flagship brand –TRICHUP is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions. The company has many iconic brands including Vasu Naturals, R&G, and Greeko Man among others.

VASU has a presence in more than 50 countries worldwide, and pan-India network of dealers and distributors, including numerous pharmacies, retail chemists, modern trade, and stockists. The Company's products are available on all leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart, 1Mg and its own online store (https://www.vasustore.com/)

Vasu boasts cutting-edge manufacturing facilities located in Makarpura and Savli, Vadodara, Gujarat adhering to international quality and compliance standards, holding accreditations such as WHO-GMP, ISO 9001, ISO 22716 (European Standard for GMP of Cosmetics), and HACCP, ensuring the highest levels of quality. With a commitment towards keeping the carbon footprints to the lowest possible, the company has installed two solar rooftop projects with a total capacity of approximately 1000 KVA at its manufacturing facilities in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Vasu Healthcare stands as the epitome of authentic Indian traditional medicine, embodying a beauty legacy founded on the principles of product purity, sustainability, universality, and groundbreaking research, development, and manufacturing.

