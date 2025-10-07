Vatika Business Centre Expands Footprint with New 28,500 Sq. Ft. Facility in Noida Sector 62

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: Vatika Business Centre (VBC), India's premium provider of serviced offices and co-working spaces, has announced the launch of its newest centre at Bhutani Cyber Park in Noida's Sector 62. Spread across 28,500 sq. ft., the facility is strategically located near the metro station, offering businesses unmatched accessibility and convenience.

The new centre reflects VBC's commitment to creating modern, flexible, and fully serviced workspaces that cater to the evolving needs of start-ups, enterprises, and global corporations alike. With thoughtfully designed interiors, scalable office options, and premium amenities, the Noida centre provides a vibrant environment for productivity and collaboration.

Speaking on the launch, Shashank, CEO, Vatika Business Centre, said: "Noida is rapidly emerging as a key IT and business hub, and Sector 62 is at the heart of this growth. Our latest centre underlines VBC's vision to provide best-in-class workspaces that combine flexibility, design, and convenience, helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing market. We appreciate the collaboration with the Assets Xperts team in delivering a fully furnished, plug-and-play workspace that reflects our design vision and operational standards. Their expertise ensured a seamless execution, allowing us to create a world-class facility for our clients."

Commenting on the collaboration, John Thomas, Managing Director of Assets Xperts, added: " Fitout costs are heavy on any flex business, and the huge CAPEX requirement at every centre makes it tough for its business growth and expansion. As Asset Managers, we at Assets Xperts ensure a perfect solution for such space occupiers and provide fully furnished space built to suit for the flex operator or any other conventional office space seekers. I am thankful to the VBC team for trusting us and for working alongside us in making this beautiful facility a reality.

With 15 centres across 8 major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru, Vatika Business Centre today manages over 0.4 million sq. ft. of space and 4,000+ seats. Since its inception in 2004, VBC has been trusted by more than 200 corporates for its premium fit-outs, ergonomic designs, and commitment to client satisfaction.

This expansion strengthens Vatika Business Centre's position as one of the leading players in India's fast-growing co-working industry, and marks another step in its ambitious growth journey.

About Vatika Business Centre: Vatika Business Centre (VBC) offers premium serviced offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, and virtual offices. With over 20 years of expertise, VBC provides flexible and fully managed workspace solutions tailored to the needs of modern businesses.

About Assets Xperts: Assets Xperts is a new-age Asset Management Company which specialises in commercial real estate. Having managed some exclusive office spaces across NCR, the company is a go-to place for any corporate/tenant for their customised office requirements. The Indian co-working sector continues to witness robust expansion as enterprises, startups, and even large corporations increasingly opt for managed office solutions over conventional leases. With the co-working industry valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, India is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic coworking markets globally, projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2030.

