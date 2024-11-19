Vatika Group secures prestigious LEED Certifications Across Residential, Commercial, Retail, and Educational Projects

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 19: Vatika Group, a renowned real estate leader in the Delhi NCR region, proudly announces that 17 of its iconic projects across Delhi NCR, spanning a total of 9.5 million sq. ft., have been awarded prestigious LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, including 11 projects that have earned the coveted LEED Platinum certification - the highest standard in green building. Vatika Group's achievement marks a rare feat in securing LEED certification across diverse real estate verticals - commercial, retail, residential, and schools.

This remarkable achievement underscores Vatika's leadership in sustainable development. Leading commercial projects such as Vatika Mindscapes, One On One, First India Place have achieved LEED Platinum status, and premium retail and residential projects like V'Lante, Seven Elements and Sovereign Park have received LEED Gold certifications, reflecting Vatika Group's exceptional commitment to energy-efficient, environmentally responsible spaces. Vatika Group has also secured LEED Platinum status for MatriKiran Junior School and MatriKiran High School, reinforcing the group's mission to foster eco-friendly environments beyond real estate.

With this, Vatika Group sets a new benchmark in sustainable real estate, ensuring that its developments promote a greener, healthier future. Buildings that have stood for more than two decades have also secured LEED certification without any major modifications, highlighting the forward-thinking approach embedded in every Vatika project.

Commenting on this achievement, Krishan Goyal, AVP - Product Strategy & Risk Management, Vatika Limited, stated, "We are honoured to receive LEED certification for our key projects. This recognition aligns with our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and reflects our vision of creating spaces that meet the highest standards of quality while promoting a greener, healthier future."

LEED, administered by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is a globally recognised benchmark for evaluating a building's environmental performance. Vatika Group's certifications demonstrate its unwavering pursuit of creating resilient, sustainable communities, as sustainability remains at the core of its growth strategy.

