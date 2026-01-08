VCare Launches State-of-the-Art Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad; Unveils one of India's First 'Single-Day Facial Architecture'

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8: VCare, a leading name in aesthetic and trichology care, has announced the grand launch of its Centre of Excellence (COE) in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion across South India, following its success in Chennai and preceding an upcoming launch in Bengaluru.

- Inaugurated by popular actor and model Nivetha Pethuraj.

- Introduces Korean-inspired, 3D aesthetic protocols powered by world-class technology.

The new facility was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ms. Nivetha Pethuraj, a versatile actor and model, amidst a gathering of leading doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts, and media representatives.

Visionary Leadership Driving Global Excellence

Leading the philosophy behind this expansion is the Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group, E. Carolin Praba, India's first woman trichologist, visionary entrepreneur, and wellness trailblazer, who has built and leads a network of 80+ clinics across India.

She is joined by the CEO of the VCare Group, Mukundan Satyanarayanan. With over 22 years of distinguished leadership across trichology, cosmetic sciences, nutraceuticals, and the wellness industry, Mr. Satyanarayanan is widely recognised for integrating research-driven innovation with traditional healing sciences.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Mukundan Satyanarayanan, CEO of VCare Group, said:

"Global aesthetic standards are evolvingand so are we. With the Centre of Excellence, our vision is to move beyond surface-level treatments and create a destination that addresses skin through a structured, multi-layered approach, aligned with global beauty excellence while remaining deeply personalised."

Redefining Aesthetic Care with "Single-Day Facial Architecture"

The Hyderabad Centre of Excellence is designed to bridge the gap between global technology and personalised skin care. The facility introduces a pioneering concept: India's first Single-Day Facial Architecture.

Rooted in Korean-inspired aesthetic principles, this one-day, glass-skin-focused protocol integrates advanced laser technologies with a three-dimensional approach. The treatment is designed to deliver visible results from Day 1, with progressive improvements over the following weeks, catering to the modern demand for immediate yet sustainable beauty solutions.

World-Class Aesthetic Technologies

The VCare Centre of Excellence features some of the world's most advanced FDA-approved and CE-certified aesthetic platforms.

Speaking on this technological approach, E. Carolin Praba, Founder & Managing Director of the VCare Group, said:

"Each technology we introduce is carefully chosen through global clinical validation, FDA clearance, and demonstrated results."

The suite includes:

- ISEMECO 3D D9 AI Skin Analyzer: India's first AI-powered 3D skin analysis platform, offering multi-layer imaging, predictive analysis, and future-skin simulation.

- K-Excellence Skin Analyzer (Korea): A multispectral diagnostic system designed to evaluate texture, pores, pigmentation, and barrier strength with high precision.

- Dermoscan DSM-4 Colorimeter (Germany): A NASA-grade spectrophotometric system used in global clinical trials to ensure measurable, data-backed aesthetic outcomes.

- Triton Platform by InMode: Renowned for precise, controllable energy-based solutions, enabling advanced subdermal remodelling and contouring with exceptional safety.

- Alma Harmony XL PRO: A versatile platform for fractional resurfacing, acne scar correction, pore refinement, and overall skin texture enhancement.

- Density RF by Jeisys: A state-of-the-art radiofrequency system designed to stimulate deep collagen renewal, resulting in visible tightening and firming.

- Hollywood Spectra by Lutronic: A gold-standard Q-switched laser for pigmentation correction, skin brightening, and tone uniformity.

- Ultracel Q+ by Jeisys: A Korean-developed HIFU system delivering non-surgical lifting and tightening at foundational structural layers of the skin.

- EnerJet by PerfAction: A needle-free transdermal delivery system using high-pressure oxygen to infuse bio-actives such as hyaluronic acid and collagen stimulators.

With the launch of the Centre of Excellence, VCare strengthens India's presence in the global aesthetic space, setting a new benchmark for intelligent, customised, and results-driven skin architecture.

Visit Us

VCare Centre of Excellence

4th Floor, Plot No: 702, Road No: 36,

Aditya Enclave, Venkatagiri,

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500033

About VCare

VCare is a leading aesthetic and trichology brand in India, renowned for integrating medical expertise, advanced international technologies, and personalised care across skin, hair, and aesthetic treatments. The VCare Centre of Excellence represents the future of modern beautya thoughtfully designed journey created for today's world.

