Veachoc’s Anemia Remedy Shines at IIM Calcutta’s TATA Social Entrepreneur Challenge

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 24:Aspirar Sphere Pvt Ltd is excited to share that its flagship product, Veachoc, has been recognized as one of the top 46 startups from an impressive pool of 16,000 entries at the TATA Social Entrepreneur Challenge (TSEC) organized by IIM Calcutta. This accolade highlights Veachoc’s promise to eradicate the pressing issues of iron deficiency and anemia, which impact millions across the country.

Veachoc, a unique chocolate-based product is making strides in addressing a big issue in India's workforce—iron deficiency and anemia. These conditions can really affect people's daily lives, leading to lower productivity and trouble focusing, along with more missed workdays. With clinically tested with project studies in animals and humans further developed at CFTRI, a respected research institution, it could boost productivity by 15% to 20% for working women.

The statistics are alarming: nearly 90% of women, around 65% of children, and 25% of men are affected, which contributes to about a 1.2% loss in GDP. Clearly, we need to confront these challenges to improve health and build a stronger workforce.

The TATA Social Entrepreneur Challenge and IIM Calcutta have recognized Veachoc's innovative approach to this pressing issue, highlighting its potential to truly make a difference. The esteemed recognition is a testament to Aspirar Sphere’s commitment to developing a solution that is both effective and appealing. Veachoc turns iron supplement into a delightful experience, making it easier for people to focus on their health and well-being.

To make a difference, Aspirar Sphere is looking to partner with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across various states. This collaboration will help ensure that Veachoc reaches those who need it most, especially in remote and underserved areas, fostering better health and wellness where it matters. Veachoc is looking to collaborate with Anemia Mukth Bharath agencies, Lions/Rotary like clubs & SHG/chocolate manufacturing companies who works for anemia eradication to spread the market. They are partnering with NGOs like Rotary club, for the same noble cause.

Mr. Abdul Jaleel, Co-founder of Aspirar Sphere Pvt Ltd, shared his excitement about the recognition from the TATA Social Entrepreneur Challenge and IIM Calcutta “We're excited to be one of the 46 startups amongst 16000 startups at TSEC conducted by IIM Calcutta. It was an enriching and learning experience. Veachoc reflects our dedication to addressing the urgent issue of iron deficiency and anemia in India. We truly believe our solution can make a real difference in the health and productivity of millions. We're eager to collaborate with partners like SHGs to ensure that Veachoc reaches everyone who can benefit from it.”

About Aspirar Sphere Pvt Ltd: Aspirar Sphere Pvt Ltd is a pioneering company dedicated to eradicating iron deficiency and anemia in India. Founded by Abdul Jaleel, along with co-founders Ms. Anjum Subhani and Ms. Nujaiba Jaleel, the company has collaborated with doctors, nutritionists, and healthcare professionals to develop Veachoc, a groundbreaking, chocolate-based solution that is poised to revolutionize India’s approach to iron deficiency and anemia. Veachoc is recognized by the NSRCEL unit of (IIM-B), C-CAMP, etc.

