Vector X announced as the official kitting partner for 62nd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament

New Delhi (India), September 14: VECTOR X & SUBROTO CUP have announced a multi-year partnership. VECTOR X would be the official Kitting partner of the Subroto Cup, this season starting Mid-September.

VECTOR X is a leading producer of sports balls, sports equipment, Shoes and sports apparel, made in India & marketed under Parent Organization Soccer International. Soccer International has Vast & striking History of Four Plus decades into Sports Goods Exports , Fitness (VIVA Fitness), Cycles (Viva Cycles), & being Exclusive Distributor cum Licensee of Global Basketball Giant, Spalding in India . Add to this the Exclusive Pan India Distribution for Dunlop & Slazenger.

The VECTOR X Official Kitting for Subroto Cup, includes the official team outfit of Jersey Sets. The arrangement also includes the Giveaways for participating Teams. The entire range is made of 100% Breathable, Skin Friendly, Antibacterial and Antistatic material.

On the exclusive partnership Mr Vikas Gupta, MD, Soccer International expressed delight and said “It’s an incredible honor to be the official Kitting partner of the most coveted inter-school football tournament. This is in sync with our vision to associate & contribute to School level Sports.”

The Tournament is named after the first Indian Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, It is an annual event that began in 1960. It is a unique tournament where in the champion school teams from all states and foreign countries participate, making it one of the most noteworthy school-level football competitions.

Marketing Head, from Vector X said “VECTOR X is a leading Sports Brand, with Pan India reach & Strong credentials in Product Development, Manufacturing & Exports. This would be a wonderful and mutually growing partnership.”

Key Trade Partners & Industry Enthusiasts have acclaimed the initiative, according to them, Vector X being a active Sports & Fitness brand with a passion for sports and the outdoors, has developed a deep understanding of the equipment needs at the highest level of sport, further its keen eye for detail and consistency, strives for improvement in quality, comfort and style”.

The VECTOR X team aims to offer their fans best-in-class merchandising with the highest standards of quality, service, latest design and styles.

https://vector-x.com/

Vector X is a brand owned and marketed by Soccer International Pvt Ltd. Soccer International Pvt Ltd is a leading producer of sports balls, sports equipment, and sports apparel made in India. With a reputation for delivering quality products, Vector X is widely used by major Indian sports segments and internationally.

