Ved and Devesh of ALLEN Global selected in World Top Ranking University MIT-USA

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], June 26: ALLEN Global students Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya and Ved Lahoti have received offer letters from the world's top-ranked university MIT. With an acceptance rate of just 1.9% for international students, securing admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA is one of the hardest academic achievements in the world. This remarkable achievement reflects not only their exceptional talent but also the power of focused mentorship.

This extraordinary achievement is the result of a strategic preparation, academic depth, and the expert guidance of ALLEN Global. Both Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya and Ved Lahoti have consistently demonstrated excellence at the highest level and proudly represented India on global platforms.

Devesh and Ved have won Gold medals at international Olympiads. Devesh earned Gold at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2024 in Saudi Arabia, and twice at the International Junior Science Olympiad held in the UAE and Colombia. Ved won Gold at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2024. Both students qualified for several national Olympiads in physics, chemistry, astronomy, and mathematics. Their achievements reflect strong interdisciplinary abilities that are closely aligned with MIT's academic values.

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya has built a truly global academic profile. At just 14, Devesh set a national benchmark by winning 15 international gold medals within 9 months, earning recognition in the International Book of Records. He received offers from Caltech (USA) and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) alongside MIT, and achieved a 1520 on the SAT with perfect 5/5 AP scores in Calculus, Chemistry, Biology, and Mechanics. For his talent in mathematics, he was awarded the Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship with a $5,000 grant presented by Prof. Ken Ono of the University of Virginia. Devesh has also been part of the Stanley Study of Exceptional Talent (SET) at Johns Hopkins University from Grade 9 through 12.

Ved Lahoti's academic journey is nothing short of extraordinary. After securing All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2024, he joined the Computer Science program at IIT Bombay, widely regarded as one of India's top institutions. His passion for advanced research and technology inspired him to take his journey to international level, with the goal of contributing on a global stage. When he received the offer letter from MIT, Ved made the thoughtful decision to transfer from IIT Bombay to join one of the world's leading institutions in science and innovation. He also earned AIR 1 (Stage 1) and AIR 2 (Stage 2) in Techkriti (IIT Kanpur), Selected for American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME), and secured national Rank 1 in DB Genius Hunt (Dainik Bhaskar).

"Admissions to globally renowned universities like MIT, Caltech, and NTU are no longer determined solely by academic scores. Today, it's about mindset, mentorship, and building a purposeful profile," says Mr. Aman Maheshwari, Managing Director, ALLEN Global.

"With acceptance rates at these institutions often below 4%, raw ambition isn't enough. What students need is clarity, structure, and world-class guidance. The success of Devesh and Ved exemplifies what happens when high potential is matched with the right strategic support," he adds.

ALLEN Global helps students craft profiles that truly reflect their potential. From test prep to application essays and tailored career planning to scholarship support, the team works with students every step of the way.

The success of Devesh and Ved reflects what's possible when talent meets direction. Their stories aren't just one of individual excellence, it's a glimpse into what a new generation of globally-minded students can achieve with the right foundation.

MIT is widely regarded as one of the world's leading institutions for research, innovation, and academic excellence in science and technology. Known as the cradle of innovation, it has produced Nobel laureates, tech leaders, and entrepreneurs who shape the future. MIT is a dream that thousands across the world chase, yet only a few make it. With the right preparation, and expert guidance from ALLEN Global, both students have achieved this remarkable success.

For more information about our programs, please visit: https://allenglobal.info/4jpfGZN or Call us at +91-9513766077 / 7726852446

About ALLEN Global

ALLEN Global is a premium study abroad platform that empowers students to secure admissions to the world's top 200 universities through expert-led test prep, profile building, and 1-on-1 mentorship. With a proven track record of placing students in institutions like MIT, Stanford, Oxford, University of Toronto and many more, ALLEN Global combines academic excellence with strategic guidance. From SAT, UCAT, ISAT, IELTS, TOEFL and AP preparation to international research opportunities and scholarship support, the platform provides end-to-end assistance for undergraduate admissions abroad. With over 2,600 global admits and $34M+ worth of scholarships secured, ALLEN Global is redefining how Indian students realize their global education dreams.

