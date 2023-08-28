Vedanta Aluminium Dedicates State-of-the-Art Diagnostic Centres in Jharsuguda and Laikera to the Community

The two centres were virtually inaugurated by Shri Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], August 28: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has taken a monumental stride in enhancing healthcare accessibility in Odisha by supporting the establishment of two cutting-edge Diagnostic Centres, in Jharsuguda and Laikera respectively. The centres were inaugurated virtually by Shri Naveen Patnaik, the esteemed Chief Minister of Odisha, in the presence of Ms. Dipali Das, MLA of Jharsuguda, and Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate of Jharsuguda. Notably, they are the largest medical diagnosis facilities in Western Odisha and will cater to more than 10 districts in the region.

This visionary project was envisaged by the late Shri Naba Kishore Das, the former Hon’ble Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Odisha. The foundation stone for the project was laid by Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik in 2019, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards a healthier and more prosperous Odisha.

With an investment of 40 crore rupees, these centres are set to revolutionize healthcare accessibility in the regions of Jharsuguda and Laikera, catering to the needs of the local communities. The Diagnostic Centres, constructed on 0.74 acres in Jharsuguda and 0.5 acres in Laikera, boast of state-of-the-art infrastructure across a built-up area of 10,000 sq ft and 5,000 sq ft, respectively. These centres will provide a comprehensive range of Radiology and Pathology services, including MRI and CT scanning facilities, contributing to improved healthcare delivery and diagnosis in the region. The Diagnostic Centres will offer services at nominal charges, aligned with the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, with operations running round the clock for laboratory services and from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM for radiology services.

Inaugurating the diagnostic centres virtually, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, said “I am very happy to inaugurate the two diagnostic centres at Laikera and Jharsuguda. A healthy Odisha is a happy Odisha. Quality healthcare is an important indicator of development. In addition to the Government, the cooperation of private sector in healthcare is a welcome pursuit. I thank Vedanta for their endeavour in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in Jharsuguda district. The newly launched diagnostic centres will provide quality healthcare access to the people of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Dipali Das, Member of Legislative Assembly, said, “The people of Jharsuguda and Odisha are fortunate to have a leader who believes in the power of community and collective progress. Odisha is a state where collective progress is above everything else. The Chief Miniter’s visionary leadership has uplifted the healthcare system of the state to newer heights. My Late father under the guidance of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik had a dream to revolutionize the healthcare system of Jharsuguda and this diagnostic centre is a step towards realizing that dream. This diagnostic centre will tend to lakhs of people and make quality healthcare affordable to all. I would also like to thank Vedanta for enabling this transformative venture to take shape.”

Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate added, “I would like to thank our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik for gracing the inauguration ceremony of the diagnostic centres at Jharsuguda and Laikera. The entire district will benefit from these diagnostic centres and hence I would like to Vedanta for the facility.”

Speaking at the inaugural event, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business, said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji for gracing this event and inaugurating the two state-of-the-art diagnostic centres in Jharsuguda and Laikera, which is one of the largest and first-of-its-kind in Western Odisha. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Ms. Dipali Das, MLA of Jharsuguda, and Ms. Aboli Sunil Naravane, District Magistrate and Collector of Jharsuguda, for their support and encouragement, which has been instrumental in enabling this significant initiative. The establishment of these Diagnostic Centres is a reflection of Vedanta’s enduring commitment to community welfare. These modern facilities will bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility in the region. We believe that quality healthcare is a fundamental right, and these centres will play a pivotal role in ensuring that that quality healthcare is accessible, affordable, and within arm’s reach of every individual, thereby uplifting the quality of life in the region. This endeavour transcends mere corporate responsibility; it embodies the spirit of our collective commitment to creating a healthier and more prosperous Odisha.”

Vedanta Jharsuguda’s social interventions in the domains of sustainable livelihood, quality education, women empowerment, health, water and sanitation, bio-investment and community infrastructure reach out to 80 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting over 3 lakh people in a year. It continues to empower more than 4,000 women from over 350 SHGs since 2008, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 43,000 people annually, has given educational support to more than 13,000 students till date..

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

