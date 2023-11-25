Vedanta Aluminium earns prestigious Grow Care Awards for exemplary people practices

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], November 25: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, triumphed big at the Grow Care Awards, further solidifying its reputation as an employer of choice in the Indian manufacturing industry. The company's mega smelting operations at Jharsuguda, Odisha, won twin accolades in the categories of Employee Engagement and Best HR Strategy. The awards underscore its efforts in fostering a dynamic and engaging workplace environment as well as the innovative and effective strategies being deployed by the organization, respectively.The awards were presented by Shri Brijesh Pathak, Hon'ble Dy. Chief Minister, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, and Shri Daya Shankar Singh, Hon'ble Minister of Transport, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh.

Grow Care India, a non-profit organization established in 2016 and headquartered in New Delhi, is dedicated to recognizing outstanding performances in Human Resources, Environment, and Occupational Health & Safety. The recognition is a testament to Vedanta Aluminium’s steadfast dedication to cultivating an inclusive ecosystem characterized by trust, high performance, and unparalleled work culture.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO – Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, we believe in fostering a culture of excellence, and these accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to creating a workplace that thrives on innovation and collaboration. Our employees have played a pivotal role in our company's success, and they are our strongest assets. Nurturing their growth and well-being is at the core of our operational values. Hence, our people practices are aimed at creating a supportive environment that empowers our employees to thrive both personally and professionally.”

Moreover, Vedanta Aluminium's Jharsuguda plant has achieved the ‘Great Place to Work Certified' recognition for six consecutive years. As an industry leader, Vedanta Aluminium stands out in its commitment to employee development and well-being, offering:

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Deploying cutting-edge digital technologies, Vedanta Aluminium ensures a level playing field for all in manufacturing careers, maintaining gender-agnostic roles and actively working with the LGBTQIA+ and the specially-abled community. Recently, the Jharsuguda plant became the first metal & manufacturing unit in Odisha to pioneer night shift for women through their Shree Shakti initiative.

Unparalleled Leadership Development: The company focuses on creating leaders for the entire industry through rich job content, internal growth workshops, and focused training programs.

Best-in-class Talent Acquisition, Promotion, and Retention: Vedanta Aluminium consistently recruits top-tier talent from institutions across India and abroad, attracting domain experts globally with best-in-class benefits and growth opportunities.

Comprehensive Employee Well-being Initiatives: Vedanta Aluminium provides a plethora of well-being support services through Vedanta Umang, a holistic healthcare program The programme aims at enhancing the overall wellbeing of the employees and their families by focusing on improving their physical health, boosting morale and fostering a better work-life balance.

Spousal Hiring Policy: The company's spousal hiring policy ensures that families stay and work together.

World-Class Residential Township: The company has a fully equipped residential township in Jharsuguda, with top-quality amenities for employees and their families, such as hospitals, school, shopping complex, movie auditorium, swimming pools, sports & recreation facilities, etc.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

