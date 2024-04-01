Vedanta Aluminium hosts industrial safety training program in association with Directorate of Factories and Boilers

Training on industrial safety and accident prevention reached out to over 400 participants

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India]; March 31: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, in collaboration with the Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Government of Odisha, conducted a comprehensive one-day industrial safety training program at its Jharsuguda operations. This endeavour, under the aegis of the Department of Labour and ESI (Employees' State Insurance), Government of Odisha, is being extended across diverse industrial zones within the state with an overarching objective of fostering a robust safety culture and augment awareness pertaining to safety amongst industry professionals.

The training program was graced by Shri R. S. Gopalan, IAS Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Labour & ESI Dept., Govt. of Odisha and Dr. Malay Kumar Pradhan, Deputy Director of Factories & Boilers (Safety), Govt. of Odisha- who joined virtually, Shri Swaroop Jena, Deputy Director of Factories & Boilers, Sambalpur Division., Govt. of Odisha, Smt. Archana Das Asst. Director of Factories & Boilers, Jharsuguda, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Umakanta Samantary Asst. Director of Factories & Boilers, Sambalpur, Govt. of Odisha.

The training program, led by expert trainers from the esteemed Institute of Quality and Environment Management Services (IQEMS) Pvt. Ltd., addressed vital topics such as process safety, behaviour-based safety, leadership, fire and explosion safety, and risk-based thinking. The extensive curriculum offered participants valuable insights and practical knowledge to improve safety practices in their industries. The event received a strong response, with over 400 attendees from various industries in Western Odisha.

Talking about Vedanta's safety-first culture, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Aluminium Business said, “Ensuring the safety of both our employees and business partners is our top priority, and we are committed to extending our culture of care beyond our immediate operations to benefit the wider community. We consider employee safety training essential for maintaining operational excellence and strive to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement through such industrial safety workshops. By collaborating with the government, we aim to contribute to creating a safer and healthier environment for everyone in our community.”

Mr. R.S Gopalan, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary of the Department of Labour and ESI, Government of Odisha, emphasized “This training program serves as a significant forum for prominent industries to connect, exchange insights, and showcase best practices in industrial safety. The enthusiastic involvement and active contribution of the participants underscored their dedication to elevating safety standards in their workplaces. I strongly express my gratitude to Vedanta for hosting this extensive training initiative at their state-of-the-art facility.

Vedanta Aluminium is working extensively towards creating a safer workplace and community by constantly assessing and augmenting its Safety Management System with cutting-edge technologies, robust processes, and an unrelenting focus on ensuring behaviour-based safety.

About Vedanta Aluminium Business:

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com

