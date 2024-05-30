Vedanta Aluminium hosts interactive session with MV Murali Krishna -Coach, Indian Para-Badminton Team

The session, held in Jharsuguda, focused on the promotion of grassroots sports culture

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], May 30: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, recently hosted an interactive session with MV Murali Krishna, the coach of the India Para Badminton Team, focusing on promoting grassroots sports and leveraging sports for community development. Mr. Krishna has trained critically renowned badminton athletes like Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sai Praneet, and Satwik Sairaj.

The event, held at Vedanta’s state-of-the-art township in Jharsuguda, featured basic badminton training for children and an interactive session with Mr. Krishna, where he spoke on his journey and shared insights on cultivating perseverance and ethics through sports. The session culminated in a goodwill badminton match between the senior management of Vedanta Jharsuguda and witnessed significant participation from employees and township residents.

In alignment with its commitment to fostering grassroots sports and providing rural youth with broader opportunities, the company is actively nurturing local hockey and football talent in Jharsuguda and has organized several events, including the District Mo-School Hockey Tournament, a friendly tournament preceding the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 and annual football tournaments for the local community.

Additionally, Vedanta Aluminium has sponsored the construction of a new administration building for the Jharsuguda District Athletics Association. Vedanta’s townships are equipped with modern playgrounds and sports facilities, encouraging both young people and residents to engage in sports and maintain an active lifestyle.

Speaking at this power-packed session, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Aluminium Business, said, “Sports has the power to inspire and unite communities. Through this interactive badminton session, we aim to instill the values of perseverance, discipline, and teamwork in our young participants. Hosting Coach MV Murali Krishna is an incredible opportunity for our children to learn from one of the best. We are committed to creating more such opportunities for our youth to shine.”

Appreciating Vedanta's efforts towards community development through sports in the district, Mr. MV Murali Krishna said, “Vedanta’s commitment to promoting grassroots sports is truly inspiring. I'm glad to have the opportunity to engage with budding sports talent at the largest aluminium plant in the world and highlight the importance of sports in shaping character, discipline, agility, precision, and relentless determination among youth. Engaging with young talent and witnessing their passion for badminton has been incredibly rewarding. I wish them all the best.”

Mr. Subham Sharma, Secretary Jharsuguda Badminton Association further added, “Vedanta’s support for grassroots sports is truly commendable. This interactive session with Coach MV Murali Krishna has been invaluable, inspiring the local youth and fostering their growth and enthusiasm for badminton. We look forward to having more such sessions in the future.”

Vedanta's social interventions in the domains of education, healthcare, livelihood, skill development, grassroots sports, art & culture, with a focus on women and child development, reach out to nearly 80 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting over 3 lakh people in a year.

It empowers almost 5,000 women from over 350 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 50,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 13,000 students, has planted almost 1.50 lakh trees in partnership with locals at the community level.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY24. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

