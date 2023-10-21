Vedanta Aluminium hosts Suraksha Sammelan: Fostering Collaboration for Safer Communities

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], October 21: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, hosted Suraksha Sammelan, the inaugural session of ‘Gems of Wisdom,’ a talk series which is all about sharing knowledge and insights on best industrial practices at its Jharsuguda plant. The sessions explored the vital connection between law enforcement and industrial security, with a strong emphasis on enhancing community safety. More than 80 distinguished experts including representatives from the District and Police administration and Chief Security Officers from diverse industries engaged in an invigorating discussion on synergizing police and industrial security.

The session commenced with a stimulating talk on ‘Police and Industrial Security,’ by Mr. B.K Sharma, IPS (Retired), Former Director General of Police, Odisha. This interactive session was designed to be inclusive, inviting all Vedanta employees and esteemed Business Partners to participate and gain valuable insights. This was followed by an interactive brainstorming session by a panel of experts, which allowed the attendees to contribute their perspectives on the establishment and functioning of a security mutual aid group. The discussion revolved around the numerous benefits that such a group could provide in terms of improved security readiness, ultimately leading to a situation that benefits all stakeholders involved.

Speaking on this elaborative knowledge transfer series, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium Business remarked, “Our commitment to safety and security extends beyond our internal operations. Vedanta Aluminium holds a fundamental ethos of prioritizing the safety and welfare of the community. We enthusiastically embrace collaborative platforms that facilitate discussions on mutual support in times of crisis, with a paramount focus on protecting the community. Vedanta is steadfast in its dedication to resource sharing and working in harmony with law enforcement and other industrial partners.”

Sharing his views on the symbiotic nature of industrial forces and police, Mr. B.K Sharma said, “Avoidance of numerous security threats can be achieved through effective collaboration between industrial entities and law enforcement. Such collaboration should be institutionalized, encompassing shared resources and strict compliance measures to promote safer and more secure communities. I applaud Vedanta for spearheading insightful discussions and pioneering collaborative platforms that engender mutually beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Vedanta Aluminium has implemented cutting-edge security and safety measures to guarantee the seamless production of the ‘metal of the future’. Some of the noteworthy endeavours in this area are:

Vedanta Aluminium employs advanced technology, including Extended Reality (XR), for immersive employee training. XR simulates real-life scenarios, enhancing safety measures and knowledge retention, ensuring operational excellence.

Vedanta’s vigilant security professionals operate a 24/7 command centre, ensuring uninterrupted surveillance and swift responses to security matters, effectively safeguarding our operations and assets.

In a pioneering pilot project aimed at holistic community development and support, Vedanta is proud to be the first to recruit and provide training to individuals from the third gender community. The project has been exceptionally successful, with these individuals now serving as an integral part of the plant’s core field security team.

Vedanta was honoured with the prestigious FIST Award from the Fire & Security Association of India, specifically in the ‘Safe and Secure Manufacturing Facilities’ category. This accolade underscores Vedanta’s steadfast dedication to security, safety, and fire prevention.

Vedanta Aluminium Jharsuguda won the prestigious International Fire and Security Exhibition and Conference for the ‘Excellence in the Security Awareness Training Program’.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

