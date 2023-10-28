Vedanta Aluminium Recognised for Business and Energy Excellence by CII

The awards were presented to Vedanta for its outstanding energy management and safety digitalization in supply chain.

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], October 28: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has garnered industry acclaim at the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry’s IQ National and Regional Excellence Practice Competition and National Energy Awards for Excellence in Energy Management. The company has won two gold awards for its project ‘Supply Chain Operations & Safety Digitalization’, and also emerged as the winner of the Energy Award for Excellence in Energy Management fromamong a diverse pool of industries like metal, power, cement, engineering, paper, automation, and others.

Vedanta Aluminium achieved this remarkable success through several strategic initiatives, including the implementation of 100% Graphitized Cathodes to enhance energy efficiency, resulting in 7.93 million kWh annual energy savings. It has also adopted biomass co-firing for generating energy to power its operations, reducing coal consumption by using biomass pellets.

Vedanta has also deployed the OSI-PI Monitoring System, which facilitates efficient data management, while switching to electric forklifts reduced its carbon footprint. Additionally, it optimized supply chain operations, minimized manual intervention by 75%, improved safety compliance with AI/ML-based video analytics, and enhanced training through Virtual Reality Solutions.

Highlighting Vedanta’s robust efforts towards business excellence, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium Business remarked, “We’re honoured by the recognition at the CII Awards. This award underscores our commitment to consistent business excellence by digitalizing our supply chain, enhancing our energy efficiency and safety operations. We’re dedicated to leading the digital transformation within the manufacturing industry, setting new and higher benchmarks.”

This accomplishment adds to a distinguished array of awards that Vedanta has received over the years for its pioneering efforts in the realm of business excellence. Some notable recognitions include:

Certificate of Meritfor Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Sector at Frost & Sullivan’s Awards: The project includes real-time predictive alerts on the health of equipment to control unplanned breakdowns, an increase in equipment availability, the import of power cost optimisation due to fewer unplanned setbacks, and ongoing results fine tuning to align business parameters.

Business World’s Supply Chain Resilience Summit & Awards 2022 for disruptive innovative solution implementation towards supply chain optimization.

Exceed Occupational Health & Safety Award by Sustainable Development Foundation for showcasing exceptional safety measures and practices.

Sustainable Manufacturing Excellence Awardby the Times Group: Vedanta Jharsuguda received the award for exceptional demonstration of sustainable operations aligned with Environment, Social and Corporate (ESG) practices and governed by the vision of ‘Zero Harm, Zero Waste, Zero Discharge’ to achieve net zero-carbon by 2050.

Vedanta Aluminium, a part of Vedanta Group, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.www.vedantaaluminium.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor