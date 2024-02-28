Vedanta Aluminium’s Jeevika Samriddhi Project Paves the Way for Smart Agri-Entrepreneurs in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India] February 28: In the heart of Jharsuguda, Odisha, a remarkable tale of transformation has been unfolding, driven by Jeevika Samriddhi project – Vedanta Aluminium's agriculture-based sustainable livelihood initiative. As the project enters its third phase, it continues to redefine the agricultural landscape in the region, transforming farmers into smart agri-entrepreneurs by introducing them to sustainable and innovative methods of farming.

The impact of Jeevika Samriddhi project is tangible and far reaching. By introducing ‘Climate Smart Agricultural Practices' and allied interventions, it has elevated the lives of over 400 farming households in its initial phases. Now, with the third phase underway, it aims to empower an additional 500 farming households in the villages of Parmanpur, Kumudapali, and Dalki in Jharsuguda district.

Empowering Farmers with Better Resources

Phase III of Jeevika Samriddhi introduces innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle the challenges of rural agriculture. From pond restoration and solar pumps ensuring reliable irrigation to modern micro-irrigation methods optimizing water usage, the project familiarizes farmers on using advanced techniques like the System of Rice Intensification and the WADI model to revitalize barren lands, boosting crop yields sustainably.

With a focus on organic farming, practices such as the setting up of vermicompost tanks and bio manure to enhance soil fertility naturally are elucidated in detail to the farmers. Furthermore, the project supports agri-allied activities such as pisciculture, offering farmers additional avenues for income generation. By integrating fish farming with traditional agriculture, farmers can maximize land utilization while tapping into new markets and revenue streams.

Moreover, comprehensive training from experts and exposure visits empower farmers with knowledge in climate-smart agriculture practices and modern technological interventions. Together, these initiatives not only enhance agricultural productivity but also promote environmental sustainability and economic resilience within rural communities.

Reaping Bountiful Harvests

Today, farmers, who are part of the Jeevika Samriddhi, are engaged in cultivation round the year due to improved irrigation facilities which has reduced dependency on rains. In its third phase, installation of solar irrigation system in existing bore wells have augmented the irrigation infrastructure for the farmers. The implementation of solar-powered irrigation facilities supports farmers in cultivating a variety of hybrid vegetables, including leafy greens. The SRI method (System of Rice Intensification) of paddy cultivation and adoption of cash crops have increased the average crop productivity and has enhanced the monthly income of farmers, contributing to a 50% increment in monthly income for 77% of farmers associated with the project.

Shri. Manoranjan Nanda, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Jharsuguda, who has been closely associated with this project, remarked, “Jeevika Samridhhi is positively impacting a large number of farming households by introducing them to advanced agricultural practices as well as to the best practices in land and water management. I'm hopeful that the third phase would transform the agricultural landscape in Jharsuguda”.

Fields of Transformation

The impact of the Jeevika Samriddhi project has brought about profound transformations in the lives of farmers in Jharsuguda.

Manbodh Pradhan from Parmanpur village, shares his transformative journey through the implementation of System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method of paddy cultivation. “SRI reduced my input costs and increased my productivity, now I'm harvesting 51 quintals of paddy from 2 acres.”

Naresh Patel, another success story from Gudigaon village, acknowledges, “the training sessions on natural pest management and organic farming methods ensured the cultivation of a range of cash crops like ginger, chilly, coriander, bottle gourd and many more which is fetching very good returns.”

Towards a Greener Tomorrow

Through Jeevika Samriddhi, Vedanta Aluminium not only plants seeds but nurtures hope, transforming lives and landscapes alike. It is a beacon of hope for rural communities, a testament to the power of collaboration, and a promise of a brighter tomorrow. With perseverance and partnership, even the smallest seeds can grow into mighty trees of change.

