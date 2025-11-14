Vedanta's Nand Ghar Crosses 10,000 Mark Across 16 States

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 14: The Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of the Vedanta Group, India's leading energy transition metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power, and technology conglomerate announced a landmark moment in India's social impact journey. Nand Ghar, Vedanta's flagship social impact initiative, has surpassed the 10,000 centers milestone across 16 states, transforming the lives of over four lakh children and three lakh women every day, nationwide.

Nand Ghar is redefining India's Anganwadi ecosystem by modernising rural centres and empowering women and children through improved nutrition, early education, healthcare, and skill development. Aligned with the Government of India's Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), which marks 50 years this year, the initiative represents a significant leap in transforming traditional Anganwadis into modern, technology-enabled hubs delivering measurable impact at the grassroots.

Each Nand Ghar is a model of transformation equipped with smart classrooms, digital learning tools, BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) designs, reliable electricity, safe drinking water, hygienic sanitation, and child-friendly furniture, creating safe, inclusive and inspiring spaces for children aged 3-6 years. Beyond early learning, Nand Ghars serve as vibrant community hubs where nutrition programs for children, health check-ups, immunisation drives, and women's skilling initiatives converge to foster healthier and more resilient villages.

Launched under the vision of Vedanta's Chairman, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Nand Ghar initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement. Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group, said, "When we started the Nand Ghar journey, the dream was simple - to ensure every child gets the right nutrition and early education and every woman has the opportunity to stand on her own feet. As we cross the 10,000 Nand Ghars milestone across 16 states, that dream is being translated to reality. Each Nand Ghar is a symbol of empowerment, education, and aspiration. This milestone has been possible only because of the unwavering partnership and support of the Government of India, state governments and local communities. My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who believes in this vision. We are fully committed to transforming the lives of 8 crore children and 2 crore women across India. I would like more and more people from all walks of life to join us on this mission."

From the deserts of Rajasthan to the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Nand Ghar has transformed traditional Anganwadis into vital nodes of local development. Children receive hot-cooked meals and nutrition supplements, with over 80 lakh supplements distributed, along with digital learning modules in regional languages that ensure strong preschool foundations. Regular health screenings and awareness drives have strengthened maternal and child health, impacting more than 90 lakh community members. Vocational training across priority trades is enabling thousands of women to earn up to ₹10,000 per month, fostering lasting economic independence and social dignity.

To deepen impact at scale, Nand Ghar has carried out large-scale infrastructure upgrades so that every centre is digitally enabled and sustainably powered. These upgrades have helped Nand Ghar emerge as a replicable model for integrated community development, bridging last-mile gaps and amplifying government efforts in child welfare and women's empowerment.

Sunita Devi, a Nand Ghar Didi from Rajasthan, shared, "Before Nand Ghar, our Anganwadi was just a small room. Today, it is the pride of our village! Children love coming here, and mothers trust us more than ever. With smart TVs, clean facilities and nutritious meals, our Nand Ghar has become a place of learning and joy."

Rekha, a mother from Odisha, added, "Nand Ghar has changed how our village looks at women. I learned new skills, started earning, and now teach others too. When women grow, the whole community grows and that's what Nand Ghar has brought to our lives."

Children's Day celebrations were even more special this year as they marked the completion of 10,000 Nand Ghars. Across multiple states, centres came alive with art, storytelling, and community activities that united children, mothers, and local leaders in a joyful celebration.

With a growing presence in Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and other states, Nand Ghar is expanding its footprint across India's rural heartland. The next ambitious goal is to establish 25,000 Nand Ghars in Rajasthan over the next two years, touching two million lives and setting a new benchmark for public-private collaboration in community transformation.

