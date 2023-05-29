Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat - A movie on the greatest warrior of India "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Till date, numerous movies have been made on the greatest warrior of India "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj", but few people know or remember the other warriors who were instrumental in making Shivaji the iconic figure he is today. A great leader always has great disciples, and Quereshi Production brings one of the biggest Marathi film that shed light on these unsung warriors and heroes. These brave heroes were devoted to Shivaji and were always ready to sacrifice their lives for him and his belief in Swaraj. 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat" the film is directed by none other than Mahesh Manjerekar, one of the most renowned film directors in Marathi cinema.

Through this film, one of the Biggest Bollywood Star is making his debut in Marathi cinema by portraying the character of Shivaji, which he considers a great opportunity but also acknowledges the immense responsibility of portraying so great a figure who has inspired millions to date.

Red Cherry Entertainment is a renowned organization that caters to various needs of the Events, Movies, Artist Management, and Media industries. Established in 2006, Red Cherry Entertainment has been serving Entertainment Industry through Events, Movie promotions, Theatre management, and Managing Artists nationwide. With a proven track record of successful film campaigns, they specialize in creating engaging strategies to generate buzz and maximize the reach of movies.

Keyur Sheth, the MD and founder of Red Cherry Entertainment, is a highly motivated individual with more than 16 years of experience in the industry. He has an impressive portfolio of organising numerous types of events. Headquartered in Mumbai, Red Cherry Entertainment has a Global and PAN India presence that gives them the reach to meet any challenges that come their way.

Red Cherry Entertainment has announced its collaboration with one of the biggest Marathi movies of the year. Given their reputation, they have been entrusted with the responsibility of marketing and promoting the upcoming Marathi blockbuster, 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.' They have the crucial task of ensuring that the movie reaches not only Maharashtra but every nook and corner of India and globally, promoting not just the movie but also Shivaji's ideology and introducing people to the great warriors associated with Shivaji.

Directed by the acclaimed Marathi filmmaker, the movie showcases not only Shivaji's legacy but also focuses on the seven great warriors who formed the backbone of the empire. The film's storyline resonates with audiences of all age groups, capturing the spirit of Maharashtra, its culture, and the bravery of its people. With stellar performances, captivating visuals, and an engaging narrative, this Marathi extravaganza is all set to create waves at the box office.

Red Cherry Entertainment, known for its expertise in film marketing and promotions, has taken the responsibility of ensuring that 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' receives the attention and recognition it deserves. Leveraging its extensive network and industry experience, Red Cherry Entertainment aims to maximize the film's reach and visibility across various platforms.

The involvement of a prominent Bollywood star in 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' has heightened the excitement among fans. The collaboration between the Marathi and Bollywood industries promises to bring together the best of both worlds, captivating a wider audience base and generating immense anticipation for the movie's release.

Speaking about the collaboration, Keyur Sheth, CEO of Red Cherry Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to be associated with 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.' The film is a testament to the bravery and rich cultural history of Maharashtra, and we are confident that our marketing and promotion strategies will effectively showcase its brilliance. With the involvement of a renowned Bollywood star, we anticipate an exceptional response from audiences nationwide."

The team at Red Cherry Entertainment is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a grand release for 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.' Their strategic marketing campaigns will span across traditional and digital media, including television, print, social media, and outdoor advertising. The goal is to create a widespread buzz and engage audiences from all corners of the country.

With Red Cherry Entertainment spearheading its marketing and promotions, this Marathi cinematic masterpiece is poised to take the industry by storm, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of cine goers.

