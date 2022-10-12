Vedic Sadhana Foundation’s CEO shares her reaction on LinkedIn about the event that converted 10,000 People to another faith

October 10: Vedic Sadhana Foundation’s CEO, Priyanka Anand has written an open letter on the event that unfolded in Delhi on October 5th, where 10,000 people were converted to another faith. In the post, Priyanka vowed to act tirelessly for the cause of preserving Sanatana Dharma and restoring peace.

Priyanka Anand is the CEO of Sadhana App which aim to reviving the vedas and restoring the rich traditional roots of our ancient culture via technology, the app which promises to keep people connected to vedic worship.

Sadhana app is Om Swami’s brainchild. He, who is a monk, entrepreneur and author, created this novel app along with a team of digital and content creators from around the world to revive the holy vedas and restore the rich traditional roots of our ancient culture via technology. The app offers a unique state-of-the-art digital platform for vedic worship to connect seekers of spiritual truth with the roots of Sanatana Dharma.

The app was launched in March this year and since then it has grown to touch more than 1.5 lakh lives across the world.

Here is the full post that created a discussion on Linkedin.

I wish these people could experience the beauty, power and glory of Sadhana. We need to take oaths and perform actions that bring our country together and not make it bleed by a thousand cuts. We can’t be pouring poison into the very ideology that created Bharatvarsha.

Unfortunately, it has somewhat become a trend to mock Hindu Gods and Goddesses for our selfish purposes. Our constitution allows one to practice any religion. In fact, that is a basic human right, but should that be done at the mockery of another? For that matter, why should the Gods and Goddesses of any religion be degraded to prove a point?

From time immemorial, the glorious Bharatvarsha and its roots have thrived on the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family. Inciting fear, and hatred, and that too for financial incentives undercuts the idea of faith in divinity.

There are no foreign foes to blame, rot from within destroys great nations. It took thousands of years of deforestation to result in the evidence of global warming; similarly, the crisis in preserving the Vedic teachings for future generations is very real.

My concern is, can we, save ourselves from this, before it’s too late?

We all carry that eternal light that can illuminate not only our minds but also those of others and spread peace and happiness.

How dearly I wish (and vow to act tirelessly for the cause) that they could experience the wisdom and extraordinary beauty of Sanatana Dharma.

With great power comes great responsibility. It’s time to change the narrative, for the better! How about we take the pledge below to restore peace and harmony instead?

Prayer for peace:

Om Sarve Santu Niraamayaah |

Sarve Bhadraanni Pashyantu

Maa Kashcid-Duhkha-Bhaag-Bhavet |

Om Shaantih Shaantih Shaantih ||

May all sentient beings be at peace

May all be free from diseases

May we see nobility everywhere

May no one ever be in suffering

May there be Peace all around

Eternally in the service of Sanatana Dharma,

Priyanka Anand

CEO | Vedic Sadhana Foundation

Link to her linkedin Post

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/vedic-sadhana-foundation_vc-voice-news-network-activity-6984402339587600384-Xplm?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor