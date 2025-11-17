Vedwize: Indore-Based Talent Management & Influencer Marketing Company Led by Chandresh Gayari Becomes a Rising Force in India's Creator Economy

VMPL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17: In an era where relatable storytelling defines digital influence, Vedwize, a next-generation Talent Management & Influencer Marketing company founded in 2024 by young entrepreneur Chandresh Gayari, is emerging as one of the fastest growing agencies in Central India. Built with the belief that "marketing should feel real, not forced," Vedwize is redefining how brands national, regional, and digital-firstconnect with consumers through authentic creator collaborations.

A Founder With a Vision for Real, Impactful Marketing

The story of Vedwize begins with its founder, Chandresh Gayari, a dynamic young marketer from Indore who observed the widening gap between brand expectations and the influencer ecosystem. He realized that while influencers were becoming powerful digital voices, they often lacked professional guidance and brands struggled to find creators who genuinely represented their identity.

Motivated to solve both challenges, Chandresh established Vedwize as a creator first, strategy led company that brings structure, transparency, and long term value to both influencers and brands. Known for his hands on leadership, strategic thinking, and understanding of regional markets, Chandresh has quickly positioned Vedwize as a trusted partner in the digital marketing ecosystem.

Working With India's Leading National, D2C, and Regional Brands

In just one year, Vedwize has built an impressive portfolio of brand collaborations, delivering high impact campaigns across industries. The company has successfully executed influencer led activations for national giants such as:

- Hero MotoCorp

- TVS Motor Company

- Airtel

- Swiggy Instamart

- Pintola

Along with national brands, Vedwize has carved a strong niche among fast growing D2C and regional brands across India helping them scale visibility, build trust, and reach diverse audiences effectively.

From homegrown FMCG brands to emerging lifestyle labels and rapidly growing startups, Vedwize has become a preferred partner for businesses aiming to leverage influencer driven growth at a national level.

A Full-Fledged Creator & Campaign Management Ecosystem

Vedwize offers a 360-degree suite of influencer and talent management services that include:

- Exclusive Talent Management

- Influencer Identification & Outreach

- End-to-End Campaign Management

- Content Strategy & Creative Direction

- Brand Partnerships & PR-led Collaborations

- AI-Aided Analytics, Reporting & Performance Tracking

- Long term Creator Positioning and Career Guidance

With its blend of creativity and analytics, Vedwize ensures that every campaign moves beyond vanity metrics to deliver real engagement, trust-building, and measurable ROI.

Empowering the Next Generation of Creators From Tier-2 India

One of Chandresh Gayari's strongest motivations is to uplift creators from smaller citiesespecially talent emerging from Tier-2 regions like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Surat, Jaipur, and Nagpur.

Vedwize provides creators with:

- Strategic content direction

- Brand collaboration opportunities

- Negotiation and contract support

- Audience growth strategies

- Long-term personal brand building

Chandresh believes that "Tier-2 India is the next big powerhouse of digital influence," and Vedwize is actively helping creators from these regions grow into national-level digital personalities.

Scaling With Ambition and Authenticity

With a rapidly growing client list, an expanding creator base, and a strong foundation in Central India, Vedwize now aims to scale its operations across major metros while strengthening its technological capabilities with AI-driven influencer mapping and automated reporting systems.

"Influencer marketing works only when audiences feel it's real," says Chandresh Gayari. "At Vedwize, we're committed to building campaigns that audiences trust and creators enjoy being part of. Our mission is to become India's most authentic, creator-friendly talent management company."

As India's D2C boom accelerates and regional brands step into the digital mainstream, Vedwize is positioned to become a key enablerhelping brands tell stories that feel human, honest, and impactful.

Official Links:

Instagram: @vedwize

Website: www.vedwize.com

