Veefin Promoters Fully Convert Share Warrants, Infusing Rs. 8.43 Cr to Fuel Global Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Veefin Solutions Limited(BSE: VEEFIN | 543931), a leading technology enabler building the world's largest working capital ecosystem, today announced the successful receipt of the final subscription amount for share warrants issued to its promoters. This marks the completion of the ₹8.43 crore capital infusion through the conversion of 4,20,000 convertible warrants into equity shares.

The warrants, originally allotted in March 2024, were subscribed by promoters Raja Debnath and Gautam Udani. In line with SEBI regulations, 25% of the issue price was paid at the time of allotment, with the remaining 75% now fully received.

This development underlines the promoters' continued confidence in Veefin's long-term strategy and further strengthens the Company's capital position to drive its next phase of growth.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet for Strategic Expansion

This infusion enhances Veefin's financial flexibility, allowing for accelerated investments in platform innovation, international market expansion, and ongoing strategic consolidation. With an API-first product suite and growing global client base, Veefin is well-positioned to scale sustainably while delivering high-impact, modular solutions across the working capital finance ecosystem.

Sustained Momentum Following Group Consolidation Plans:

The capital infusion follows Veefin's recent announcement to consolidate its subsidiariesEstorifi and GlobeTFunder the parent entity. This strategic move aims to unify the Company's offerings across supply chain finance, digital lending, embedded finance, trade finance, and cash management.

Together, these initiatives reflect Veefin's clear direction and preparedness to lead in the evolving global fintech landscape.

Raja Debnath, Chairman & Managing Director of Veefin Solutions Limited, said:

"Veefin is entering a phase of transformative growth. This capital infusion reflects our unwavering commitment to building a global platform that delivers exceptional value to clients and stakeholders alike. It enables us to scale with purpose and set new benchmarks in the industry."

Gautam Udani, COO & Whole-Time Director, added:

"This milestone reaffirms our belief in the business and its future. The additional capital equips us to move faster, innovate deeper, and strengthen our mission of digitally transforming working capital ecosystems across markets."

