Veefin’s API Business Vertical Signs Over 15 Partners to Redefine Digital Lending and API Infrastructure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Veefin Solutions Limited (BSE: VEEFIN | 543931), Veefin Group through its subsidiary, has announced partnerships with over 15 leading fintech's and enterprises to deliver next-generation digital lending and API infrastructure solutions. Among the standout names in this growing ecosystem are SimplyFI, Equence, and WhatsLoan – each bringing unique expertise to the table, driving innovation in lending, compliance, and fraud management that set new standards for innovation, compliance, and scalability in the digital-first economy.

These collaborations reinforce the Veefin Group's vision of building the World's Largest Working Capital Technology Ecosystem that empowers financial institutions, enterprises, and consumers through seamless, secure, and scalable digital journeys.

Transforming Lending with SimplyFI

SimplyFI has partnered with Veefin's API business vertical to bring a next-generation lending experience to market. The integration of SimplyFI's AI-powered Loan Origination System (LOS) and Loan Management System (LMS) with the Veefin Group's API infrastructure enables lenders to launch and scale loan portfolios with intelligent underwriting, automated compliance, and seamless access to KYC, bureau, mandate, and disbursement APIs.

“This partnership sets a new benchmark for digital lending infrastructure by marrying the precision of AI agents with the power of plug-and-play APIs, designed for MSME, consumer, and loan-against property segments,” said Viswanadh Akella, Founder, SimplyFI.

Equence: Strengthening Fraud Risk and Compliance

Equence has joined hands with Veefin's API business vertical to deliver a holistic API stack that unifies CPaaS, vendor analysis, and advanced fraud risk enablement. This collaboration allows businesses to simplify integration, strengthen compliance frameworks, and mitigate fraud risks while accelerating customer engagement.

“The combined stack ensures enterprises are equipped with scalable, secure, and future-ready APIs for the digital-first economy,” said Pushpendra Kumar, Founder, Equence.

WhatsLoan: Accelerating Financial Access for Consumers and Businesses

WhatsLoan is among the first fintechs to leverage the RBI's Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and Digilocker for both consumer and entity KYC, as well as access to digital land records. Through its NeoLending B2 platforms and Loan Marketplace across B2B and B2C levels, WhatsLoan is redefining financial access for diverse borrowers. Its partnership with the Veefin Group brings together WhatsLoan's borrower-first approach with Veefin Group's holistic API suite.

“At WhatsLoan, we believe in leveraging the best digital and data technology to create value for borrowers. Our partnership with Veefin Group's API vertical sets a new standard in simplifying and accelerating the financial journey for farmers, businesses, and consumers alike. We look forward to doing more for the borrower with this collaboration,” said Timmana Gouda D, Founder & CEO, WhatsLoan.

A Growing Ecosystem of 15+ Partnerships

With the signing of over 15 partnerships, Veefin's API Business Vertical is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the digital financial services ecosystem. The company's vision to create an interconnected, AI-driven infrastructure for lending is fast becoming a reality.

Veefin's infrastructure offers financial institutions and enterprises an unmatched ability to innovate, scale, and maintain compliance in an increasingly complex and digital-first world. This growing network of partnerships is a solidifies Veefin's leadership and its ability to deliver transformative solutions that are shaping working capital industry.

Mr. Raja Debnath, Chairman & Managing Director of Veefin Solutions Limited, said: “What excites me most is how these partnerships bring different strengths together to solve real challenges in lending and working capital. It's not just about technology, it's about building a stronger, more inclusive financial ecosystem that works for institutions, businesses, and end borrowers alike.”

Mr. Gautam Udani, COO & Whole-Time Director, added: “We see this as the beginning of a much larger journey. By collaborating with some of the most innovative fintechs, we're laying the foundation for an interconnected ecosystem where scale, compliance, and access go hand in hand. The real impact will be in how it simplifies finance for millions of users.”

