Veer Raksha Foundation, Sharda Care - Healthcity and Sharda Hospital Honoured War Heroes and Martyrs' Families to Celebrate India's 78th Independence Day

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16: To mark the special occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Veer Raksha Foundation in collaboration with Sharda Care - Health City and Sharda Hospital honoured the families of the country's martyrs, war heroes, and brave women. The event took place at the Dhanvantari Hall of Sharda Hospital and was presided over by the chief guest Lt. Gen. Nirbhay Sharma, former Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, who honoured the families of martyrs and brave women. Lt. Gen. Nitin Kohli, Brigadier J.S. Rajput, and Colonel Shivdan Singh attended as special guests. The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests after honouring the guests.

In his address, Colonel Dr J.P. Singh, President of Veer Raksha Foundation, said that this event was organized to express respect and gratitude towards those brave soldiers and their families who have sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation.

On this occasion, Y.K. Gupta, Vice Chairman of Sharda Care - Health City and Sharda Hospital, also shared his thoughts and said that "The sacrifice of the families of martyrs will always be a source of inspiration for the country. Their courage and dedication remind us of the values we must uphold. We owe our freedom and security to their ultimate sacrifice, and it is our duty to honor and remember them always."

During the event, mementoes were presented to the martyrs' families. Special recognition was given to war heroes and courageous women. Additionally, Sharda Care - Health City and Sharda Hospital also announced the provision of special facilities for medical assistance and education for the families of martyrs.

The event was also attended by key dignitaries from Sharda Care - Healthcity and Sharda Hospital, Dr Ram Murti Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Anil Thawani, AVP, Sales & Marketing and Rohit Bhatia, DGM, Branding & Digital Marketing.

The event saw the presence of local dignitaries, representatives from various organizations, and a large number of students. The audience was captivated by patriotic songs and cultural performances. Before the program concluded, the chief guest inaugurated the "Wall of Fame," followed by a tribute to the martyrs by all attendees. The function ended with the national anthem.

Sharda Hospital

Established in 2006, Sharda Hospital is a state-of-the-art multi-super-specialty hospital located in Greater Noida, NCR. Spread across 9 acres, Sharda Hospital has over 1200 beds and is equipped with all modern facilities and sophisticated equipment to provide comprehensive medical care at par with global standards. NABH-accredited Sharda Hospital offers a broad spectrum of medical services from tertiary care, super-specialties, general specialties, advanced diagnostic, and radiology services to critical care. Its highly qualified and experienced medical faculty and professionals offer expert care to patients from varied backgrounds with clinical excellence and compassionate patient connections. The associated medical college focuses on research activities and gives extensive training to medical students to continuously improve medical and healthcare practices in the country.

Sharda Care - The Health city

Sharda Care - The Healthcity is set to redefine healthcare standards with its visionary approach and state-of-the-art facilities. With over 600+ beds and a focus on super specialty care, it promises unparalleled medical services. Committed to providing comprehensive care, Sharda Care - The Healthcity will cover a wide spectrum of specialties, ensuring that patients receive the highest level of expertise and treatment options. Whether it will be cardiac care, neurology, oncology, or any other specialty, patients can expect superior medical care at Sharda Care - The Healthcity.

