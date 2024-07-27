Veer Savarkar Actor Jay Patel Receives Unique Gift from Colombian-American Pilot Orlando Ortiz

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: In a heartwarming turn of events, producer Jay Patel received an unexpected gift from his old friend, pilot Orlando Ortiz, after the latter watched Patel's latest movie, Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The reunion took place in New York, marking the first time the two had met in years. Ortiz presented Patel with a trompo (spinning top), a nostalgic toy that both had enjoyed as children in their respective countriesknown as a lattu in India.

Orlando Ortiz, a professional commercial pilot in the USA originally from Colombia, was deeply impressed by the film and decided to reconnect with Patel. The gift of the trompo served as a sentimental reminder of their shared childhoods. Following this touching moment, Ortiz treated Patel to a meal at Rancho Mateo, one of Elizabeth's finest Colombian restaurants.

Patel reminisced about the days when Orlando introduced him to flying. He recalled their flights over the Hudson River and the Statue of Liberty, with Teterboro Airport serving as their second home. Though flying was a hobby for Patel, Ortiz was his serious and dedicated instructor. Ortiz often remarked that he had never encountered a pilot like Jay, who preferred taking ground lessons in the air for a more practical learning experience. Despite its unconventional nature, this approach proved effective, allowing Patel to become a pilot more quickly than other students.

Over the years, Ortiz became a leading commercial airline pilot in the USA, a role that kept him busy. However, watching the movie reignited memories of their old flying days and rekindled their friendship. Their reunion was filled with reminiscences of flying together and riding Harley motorcycles. They also reflected on the cultural similarities between Colombia and India, including a shared love for food, music, sports, colorful clothing, and values. This cultural connection inspired Ortiz's special gift for Patel.

This touching reunion and the thoughtful gift of the trompo highlight the enduring bond of friendship and shared memories between Jay Patel and Orlando Ortiz. In Indian culture, it is typically the student who gifts the teacher (guru), but in this case, the Colombian-American guru bestowed a gift upon his Indian-American student, underscoring the unique nature of their relationship.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor