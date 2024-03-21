Veer Savarkar Tribute: NYC Aircraft Display & Surprises; Jay Patel Wows Randeep Hooda

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: In an unprecedented event never before witnessed on the Hudson River and in New York City, we have accomplished the unimaginable. By obtaining special permissions from four Air Traffic Control centers - New York, New Jersey, Teterboro, and LaGuardia - our monumental undertaking resonates with the legendary reception of Veer Savarkar by Shamji Krishna Verma at India House in London in 1906. Today, we recreate that magnificence in the USA to honor Randeep Hooda, who poured his heart and soul into this movie.

For three arduous years, Randeep labored tirelessly, shedding weight, mastering his craft, writing, directing - blood, sweat, and tears intertwined.

As a resident of New York, I have soared through the skies above the Hudson from Teterboro, marveling at the Statue of Liberty's splendor alongside my instructor, Orlando Ortiz, back in 2000.

Following the events of 9/11, Manhattan's airspace transformed into a fortress, requiring special permits and unparalleled expertise. Amidst this, our aircraft gracefully executed nine awe-inspiring circles around the city, bearing the message 'USA WELCOMES VEER SAVARKAR', capturing this historic moment from Weehawken, NJ.Ananya Dave, Jaysukh Zalawadia, Mudit Sachdev, Hardik Ramani, Samir Rawal, and Tom Ryan immortalized this tribute to Veer Savarkar and all the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our nation's freedom.

Their sacrifices grant us the liberty to savor the scent of freedom, to breathe deeply, and to revel in the joy of liberation. Today, we pay homage to their legacy with every beat of our hearts and every soaring flight through the skies.

Hooda's captivating portrayal of the legendary freedom fighter in the film's trailer not only enthralled but also underscored the profound impact of Veer Savarkar's influence and contributions to India's relentless struggle for independence. With fervent passion and conviction, Hooda urged the nation to embrace Savarkar's rich legacy, highlighting his pivotal role in shaping India's historical narrative.

Embark on a journey with Jay Patel, a visionary Indian American entrepreneur, as he delves into literature inspired by Indian revolutionary Shamji Krishna Verma. His guest appearance promises to be intense in the movie "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar." Beyond business, explore his inspiring narrative of innovation, philanthropy, and societal change. Witness Jay's dedication to impactful storytelling and social transformation as he contributes to the non-profit Hollywood movie "I'm Gonna Tell God Everything."

The film includes iconic figures such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhikaji Cama, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Dr. Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and Madanlal Dhingra.

"Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" is an epic saga chronicling the extraordinary journey of Indian freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with Randeep Hooda not only portraying the titular role but also directing this cinematic masterpiece. Produced by Randeep Hooda, in collaboration with Zee Studios, Sandeep Singh, Anand Pandit, and Sam Khan, alongside co-producers Roopa Pandit, Yogesh Rahar, and Panchali Chakraborty, this cinematic opus is slated for a grand release on March 22, 2024.

