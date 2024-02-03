VeerHealth Care Achieves Milestone with US FDA Labeler Code Allocation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3: Veerhealth Care Ltd – “One-Stop Shop” to Ayurvedic, Herbal & Cosmetics healthcare and personal care needs under the Brand “Ayuveer”. Company is allocated a labeler Code from the US FDA. In accordance with Section 510 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (Act), 21 U.S.C. §360:

With this entrance into the US market, the company aims to introduce a range of body care and skin care products. Having already successfully manufactured and exported various types of oral care products to East African countries, the foray into the USA market is expected to open up opportunities for global manufacturing and supply of Oral Care products. As a leading manufacturer of Ayurvedic & Cosmetic grade Toothpaste in India, Ayurvedic Toothpaste is composed of herbal ingredients to maintain perfect oral hygiene in a traditional manner. With the Western world increasingly embracing Indian Ayurvedic and Herbal products, the company stands to benefit from this growing trend.

Drug products are identified and reported using a unique three-segment number known as the National Drug Code (NDC). This code serves as a universal product identifier for human drugs, with each listed drug product assigned a distinctive 10-digit, 3-segment number. The NDC encompasses the labeler, product, and trade package size. The labeler Code, the first segment, is now officially assigned by the US FDA to the company. This significant development renders the company eligible to expand its business to various customers in the institutional supply industry within the US market.

Highlights:-

Company has successfully turnaround the business operations in FY23 and ready for the next phase of growth

Company has a strong product portfolio of over 100 Herbal and Ayurvedic Products in Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Oralcare, Healthcare and Fragrance

Company's brand ‘Ayuveer' and e-commerce platform is getting strong traction in the domestic and export markets; Started exports to USA and South Africa

Company's client includes Dava India, Gracious Pharma, Babuline Pharma, Graciera Pharma, Apollo Pharmacy etc

The company has already secured a Preliminary Sample Export Order valued at US$ 50,000 (approximately Rs. 41.50 Lakhs) for the manufacturing and supply of Oral Care products. This order is in collaboration with a leading institutional supplier in the United States of America, with the entire execution planned for Q4 FY23-24. Successful completion of this initial sample order is anticipated to pave the way for continuous repeat orders.

Furthermore, the company has successfully undergone inspection by the Quality Council of India as part of the onboarding process for the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. The company is now registered as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for 9 products, spanning across skin care, body care, and hair care categories.

This entry into the US market is anticipated to drive additional growth in turnover, from CIS countries & domestic market with an estimated 10% Profit after Tax from the next financial year. The completion of registration and allotment of labeler code by the US FDA makes a monumental achievement, representing a significant milestone for the company. This accomplishment has the potential to propel the company’s revenue to 100 crores and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 10% for the ongoing financial year.

About Veerhealth Care Limited

VeerHealth Care is involved in the business of manufacturing and supply of Ayurvedic medicines, oral care products & personal care products. All its finished formulations are manufactured in their own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Vapi, Gujarat designed to comply with international requirements with validated systems. The Company produces Intensive research-based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaidya of Mumbai, Dr. Vinod C. Mehta, an Ayurvedic practioner for 30 years and Dr. Rajiv Bhirud, an expert in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Some of its products are Health Care, Oral Care & Personal Care products like Shampoos, Conditioners, Lipbalm, Creams, Scrubs, Bath Salts, Shower Gels, Lotions, Ayurvedic Toothpaste & much more under Ayurvedic & Cosmetic License.

Manufacturing Certifications: Ayurvedic Mfg. License, Ayurvedic GMP, Cosmetic Mfg. License, Cosmetic GMP, ISO 9001: 2015, Authorized Economic Operator T1 Certificate (Exporter). In next few weeks company is expected to get US FDA approval for its Vapi Manufacturing Facility.

In FY23 company reported Revenues of Rs.13.27 crore, and PAT of Rs. 1.58 crore.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor