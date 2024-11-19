Veerhealth Care Limited Reports 27% Growth at Rs 5.39 Cr In Total Income In Q2 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Veerhealth Care Limited (BSE: VEERHEALTH), Ayuveer, backed by Veerhealth Care'sexpertise in Ayurveda, specializes in crafting ayurvedic medicines and oral care products with natural ingredients. With a focus on quality and affordability, Ayuveer aims to offer its customers an exceptional and safe daily care experience.

Q2 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 5.39 Cr, YoY growth of 27.14%

* EBITDA of Rs 0.73 Cr, YoY growth of 16.06%

* EBITDA Margin of 13.55%

* Net Profit of Rs 0.30 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 5.54%

Key Highlights For H1 FY25

* Expands U.S.A. Operations with New Export Orders worth around Rs 0.34 Cr from a leading institutional supplier in the United States of America.

* Manufactured and shipped orders worth approximately Rs 3.00 Cr

* Secured Export Order Worth around Rs 0.84 Cr in the Oral Care Category from a Top USA Institutional Supplier

* Expansion and purchase of Additional 27,451 sq. ft. of Land adjacent to its current manufacturing facility to Meet Growing Demand and Enhance Production Capabilities. The new facility will be equipped with plastic blow moulding and injection moulding machines, allowing for backward integration by producing packaging & complementing materials internally.

* Secured Order Worth Rs 1.21 Cr in the Hair Care Category from a Leading Corporate Healthcare Client.

* Secures Significant Export Order from Top US Institutional Supplier of worth Rs 0.89 Cr

* Ayuveer's products have successfully completed the onboarding process on Nykaa's mobile application and website.

* Secures Significant Export Order from Top US Institutional Supplier of worth Rs 1.65 Cr

* Secures New order worth Rs 57.36 Lakhs from a Chain of Retail Indian Healthcare company.

