VeerHealth Care secures New order worth Rs. 57.36 Lakhs from Apollo Healthco Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: Veerhealth Care Ltd is “One-Stop Shop” to Ayurvedic, Herbal & Cosmetics healthcare and personal care needs under the Brand “Ayuveer”, is excited to announce that it has received a new order from Apollo Healthco Limited.

This order involves the production and delivery of ‘AP Essentials Advanced Hair Care Shampoo’ and ‘AP Essentials Advanced Hair Care Conditioner,’ expanding the Company’s range of hair care products supplied to Apollo Healthco Limited. The order encompasses manufacturing and supplying both shampoo and conditioner. The agreed upon timeline for fulfilling this order is set at 30 days.

The receipt of this order, valued at Rs.57.36 Lakh, signifies a momentous achievement for the company, representing Veerhealth’s largest order secured during the end of the Q4 FY24.

This achievement underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to expansion and financial advancement. It exemplifies Veerhealth’s unwavering dedication to reaching its financial objectives and solidifies its standing within the industry. The company anticipates further continuous order from Apollo Healthco Limited on monthly basis from FY 24-25 onwards.

About Apollo Pharmacy

Apollo Pharmacy, the largest online pharmacy in India and Asia with over 5,600 stores nationwide, offers a wide range of genuine healthcare products, backed by 39 years of trusted service, ensuring authenticity, quality and compliance with regulatory standards.

About Veerhealth Care Limited

Veerhealth Care is involved in the business of manufacturing and supply of Ayurvedic medicines, oral care products & personal care products. All its finished formulations are manufactured in their own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Vapi, Gujarat designed to comply with international requirements with validated systems. The Company produces Intensive research-based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaidya of Mumbai, Dr. Vinod C. Mehta, an Ayurvedic practitioner for 30 years and Dr. Rajiv Bhirud, an expert in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Some of its products are Health Care, Oral Care & Personal Care products like Shampoos, Conditioners, Lipbalm, Creams, Scrubs, Bath Salts, Shower Gels, Lotions, Ayurvedic Toothpaste & much more under Ayurvedic & Cosmetic License. Manufacturing Certifications: Ayurvedic Mfg. License, Ayurvedic GMP, Cosmetic Mfg. License, Cosmetic GMP, ISO 9001: 2015, Authorized Economic Operator T1 Certificate (Exporter).

In FY23 company reported Revenues of Rs. 13.27 crores, and PAT of Rs. 1.58 crores. The company is expecting to reach Revenues of Rs. 100 crores with PAT of 10% in next 3 to 4 years.

