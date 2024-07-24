Veet Unveils Its Revolutionary Veet Pure Range with Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 24: Veet®, the leader~ in depilatory products, announces the launch of its groundbreaking new range, Veet Pure, at an exclusive event held in Mumbai today. The event was graced by Bollywood sensation and Veet brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan, who unveiled the product to an enthusiastic audience of influencers and beauty enthusiasts. This innovative product line marks a significant milestone for Veet, promising a salon-smooth finish in just 5 minutes^ and offering consumers a no-compromise solution for hair removal.

Veet is set to enhance the hair removal process with the new range of Veet Pure made with natural extracts such as organic aloe vera, rose extracts, and mint extracts. Veet Pure is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern women who seek effective and gentle hair removal solutions. The new product stands out with its gentle yet effective formula, addressing common concerns associated with hair removal creams, such as foul smell.

Actress and Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan expressed her excitement at the launch, "I have always been an integral part of the Veet family and have witnessed how it has always catered to the needs of modern women. Hair removal can be such a task, we don't necessarily have the time to indulge in time-consuming salon appointments every time. Veet Pure is a game-changer for women who want an easy and effective hair removal solution that's also gentle on the skin.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt South Asia said, "At Reckitt, we aim to deliver the best user experience that addresses consumers' interests, with a sharp focus on constant innovation and excellence. We're proud to introduce a product that combines effectiveness with gentle care, reflecting our mission to enhance women's lives. With the new Veet Pure, we aim to deliver the superior choice of hair removal to all the women who want a hassle-free experience with a salon-smooth finish every time. We understand the importance of gentle, effective, and convenient hair removal options, and Veet Pure delivers just that. Our consistent efforts to innovate ensure that we provide the best products to our consumers."

Veet Pure provides consumers with smooth, moisturized, and visibly glowing skin in just 5 minutes^, setting a new standard in hair removal solutions. Additionally, it helps in exfoliating your skin, providing a comprehensive beauty solution without compromising on quality. The all-new Veet Pure packaging further enhances the appeal of this revolutionary range, emphasizing Veet's commitment to innovation and quality.

Veet Pure is now available nationwide, inviting consumers to experience the salon smooth finish at home, at a starting price of INR 54 for 15 grams.

