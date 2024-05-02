Vegas Mall Bags "Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year- Mixed Land Use Development" at MAPIC Awards 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 2: Vegas Mall, Delhi's premium shopping and entertainment destination, achieved a milestone by winning "Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year-Mixed Land Use Development" at MAPIC India Shopping Centre and Summit Awards 2024, held at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi.

MAPIC India Shopping Centre and Summit Awards is India's first and premiere awards programme dedicated to the shopping centre industry. The award recognizes excellence in the business of shopping centres in various categories, focusing on outstanding achievements that concern the industry. Vegas Mall's features as mixed land use development, offering the presence of International retail brands, lavish office spaces, a multi-cuisine food court, one of the largest hypermarkets, and multiple other features have earned it this prestigious award.

On receiving this award, Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President of Vegas Mall, expressed, "We are thrilled and honored to have received the "Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year-Mixed Land Use Development" at MAPIC Awards 2024. This accolade celebrates our commitment to redefining the shopping experience, offering a fusion of luxury, leisure, and innovation. With gratitude, we dedicate this honor to our patrons who inspire us to set new standards of distinction every day."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor